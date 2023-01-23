Marine police impersonator survives lynching after conning fishermen of Shs2m

A chapati seller impersonating marine police officers attached to the Beach Management Unit Monitoring Team has survived being lynched by an irate mob after conning fishermen of Shs2m.

On Sunday, Amir Kirya returned to Namasagali Landing Site, Namasagali Sub-county in Kamuli District - two days after Marine police had raided the area- while claiming he was “following up on cases of illegal fishing.”

He then successfully coerced a group of terrified fishermen into surrendering their gear and illegal catches as they pleaded for lenience while others gave up their day’s savings.

However, one of the fishermen rang marine officers in Bukungu- who denied any knowledge of the presence of a colleague donning military fatigue at the site during that time.

After learning that Kirya was a fraudster, the fishermen beat him up until the area secretary for security called Namasagali Police to the suspect’s rescue.

Silver fish dealer Jamila Nali said the suspect threatened her into offering Shs400, 000, even after the Marine Force had okayed her work. Further, other fishermen at Kabanyolo Landing Site collected Shs220, 000 after Kirya confiscated their motorcycle loaded with fish destined for hotels in Kamuli.

Richard Mutuya, the Kabanyolo LC1 chairperson, said because of the fear of the Marine Forces enforcing legal fishing and protecting Lake Kyoga waters, fishermen easily pay their way out.

“But the public is also aware of wrong elements in the military and police, having caught three such impostors last year. So, they always make contacts and inquiries to establish the truth.”

“That guy is lucky he was caught from the other side, not Kabanyolo. Otherwise he would be finished by now because we are tired of such guys,” Mr Mutuya said as he urged a background check on the suspect and source of the military uniform.

“If he can have a full uniform, then he should also be in possession of a gun, and it is something both the police and military should take interest in given the surge in armed robberies,” he added.

The suspect confessed to being a chapati seller at Katogwe-Bukungu Landing Site in Buyende District, and that he got the military fatigue in 2009 from a UPDF Major who deserted the army in 2009.

He added that he has been “surviving” for about a year, sometimes joining fisheries operations as an informer.