Market vendors ask Museveni to save them from eviction 

At least 200 traders in Kayunga Central Market in Kayunga District have requested President Museveni to pay off the owner of land on which the facility sits to save them from eviction.

The plea comes at a time when the landlord, Ms Kevina Nabawanuka, 78, dragged the town council to Mukono High Court over its illegal occupancy of her land, which is about 1.5 acres.

Mr Moses Mukasa, the adviser of Kayunga Central Market Vendors and Lockup Association, said through Mr Amos Lugoloobi, the area MP (Ntenjeru North), also State Minister for Finance (Planning), they wrote to President Museveni to fulfil his pledge of buying the land.

“We have had several meetings with Mr Lugoloobi over the issue and we have officially written to the President to save us from being evicted ,” Mr Mukasa said on Sunday.

He, however, added that the town council authorities were frustrating their efforts to get presidential assistance as they (town council) want the land to be registered in the name of the town council.

“It is surprising that for more than 40 years, the town council had failed to buy the market land. Now they want government to buy it in their name,” Mr Mukasa said.

Mr Tonny Wamuti, Ms Nabawanuka’s son, who is also the central ward chairperson, said they have for long asked the town council to pay them but in vain.

“We dragged them to Mukono High Court and it ordered them to pay us Shs1,000 nominal ground rent annually, but they failed,” Mr Wamuti said.

He said after failing to pay Shs500m for the land, they issued an eviction order to town authorities to relocate their market but they also declined.

Mr Wamuti said in the current suit, the trial judge has given the two parties a chance to carry out negotiations, failure of which court will proceed to hear the case.

However, the town mayor, Mr MagidNyanzi said the matter is now being handled by Mr Lugoloobi, adding that the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, had during the district chairperson by-election last December promised to buy the land.