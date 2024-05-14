Marriage conference to discuss phone addiction

The Kampala City marriage conference, scheduled for May 24 at Hotel Africana, has a focus on reducing phone usage and providing guidance to Christian couples on biblical marriage.

During a press conference at Roots Restaurant in Kampala on Tuesday, Mr Paul Bosson, the Missionary to Uganda at Bible Society, emphasized the need to address phone addiction among couples.

He mentioned that excessive phone usage can lead to neglecting responsibilities within the marriage, ultimately causing relationship issues and even breakups.

“Phones have the power to separate couples because they give much time to social media instead of fixing a few challenges that may arise between themselves thus causing breakups,” he said.

Mr Bosson also highlighted the impact of long working hours on communication within marriages, leading to cases of divorce. He stressed the importance of commitment, self-sacrifice, and effective communication in marriage.

“Poor communication can lead to infidelity and even affect church leaders. The conference will pave the way to addressing pressing challenges among couples,” he added.

The Vice President of the Bible Society, Rev Can Dr Rebecca Nyegenye, emphasized the need for improved premarital counselling to prepare couples for marriage better.

She noted that couples often overlook the importance of counselling and fail to address potential challenges, resulting in marital issues.

Justice Mike Chibita, the President of the Bible Society, expressed hope that by emphasizing the fundamentals of Christian marriage, it can reduce or eliminate reasons for divorce.

The President of the Bible Society, Justice Mike Chibita is hoping that by emphasising the basics of the Christian marriage, they will be able to reduce or completely eliminate reasons for divorce.

He emphasized the importance of one husband to one wife, as per Christian marriage principles.

“Christian marriages mean one husband to one wife which beats all other marriages of any nature in the world today,” Justice Chibita said.