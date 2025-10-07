Marriage not a 50:50 affair, rules Supreme Court

When JOO and his estranged wife, MBO, parted ways in 2008, their property dispute highlighted a question now central in Kenyan courts: Does marriage automatically entitle a spouse to half of everything?

The Supreme Court and earlier the Court of Appeal delivered a clear answer—No. According to the courts, matrimonial property is not shared by default but through contribution. Both financial and non-financial input, including domestic work and emotional support, count, but a spouse must prove such contributions. Judges emphasised that equality does not mean duplication.

A spouse who invested money, acquired land, or developed assets cannot be stripped of half simply because of marriage. Similarly, a homemaker who sacrificed career opportunities to raise children or manage the household should not walk away empty-handed—but they must demonstrate effort, not entitlement.

Before the JOO vs MBO case, courts relied on the 2007 Echaria vs Echaria ruling, a property dispute between former diplomat Peter Mburu Echaria and his estranged wife, Priscila Mburu Echaria. The High Court initially granted Ms Echaria an equal share of their 118-acre Tigoni Farm based on Section 17 of the Married Women’s Property Act, 1882, which presumed co-ownership of property acquired during marriage.

Mr Mburu appealed, and in February 2007, a five-judge Court of Appeal bench, including Philip Tunoi, Emmanuel O’kubasu, Erastus Githinji, Philip Waki, and William Deverell, changed the landscape of matrimonial property law. The court ruled that a spouse must prove contribution to acquire a share of property registered in the other spouse’s name. Distribution should reflect the contribution of each party.

Court of Appeal judge Patrick Kiage echoed the principle in 2017. “The reality remains that when the ship of marriage hits the rocks, flounders and sinks, the sad, awful business of division and distribution of matrimonial property must be proceeded with on the basis of fairness and conscience, not a romantic clutching on to the 50:50 mantra,” he said.

He added that justice “does not get to be served by simply cutting up a contested object… into two equal parts.” Section 7 of the Matrimonial Property Act reinforces this: “Ownership of matrimonial property vests in the spouses according to contribution… and shall be divided between the spouses if they divorce or their marriage is otherwise dissolved.”

FIDA challenged the section in 2018, arguing for automatic equal rights under the Constitution, but the High Court dismissed it, noting that allowing such a claim could create a “loophole for fortune seekers.” The Supreme Court, presided over by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, stressed that Article 45(3) of the Constitution ensures equality only at the point of dissolution and does not automatically grant co-ownership. “Nowhere in the Constitution… do we find any suggestion that a marriage between parties automatically results in common ownership,” the judges said. Equity, the court added, considers indirect contributions.

Even if a spouse lacks direct financial input, their support may have enabled the other to acquire property. “Equity advocates for such a party who may seem disadvantaged for failing to have the means to prove direct financial contribution not to be stopped from getting a share,” the judges said.