Married woman warned off young boys arrested for defiling P7 pupil

A man in Busia District has caused the arrest of his wife after she reportedly defiled a primary seven boy.

Caroline Muzaki, 34, also known as “Namugisu”, a resident of Bubolwa ‘B’ Village, Bulumbi Sub-county, Busia District was arrested by police and remanded for allegedly defiling the minor, an act that repeatedly occurred since August 2023, according to her husband, Egesa Kulambano, 28.

“I leant that my wife was having an affair with this young boy and even when I warned her, she could not back off,” Egesa said on June 12.

He added: “I pretended to be away from home and waited until night hours, only to return home and find the boy already in my bedroom.”

Egesa said he led the minor to Bulumbi Police Post where he formally filed a case of trespass.

Bukedi region police spokesman, Moses Mugwe, said after the case of trespass was reported, a further inquiry established that the said trespasser was a juvenile who had been defiled by the complainant’s wife.

“We established that the accused was juvenile and preferred a case of defilement against Muzaki,” Mr Mugwe said.

The young boy was released and handed over to his parents. The police said he is underaged and needed protection from abusers.

The decision to grant the juvenile amnesty from any prosecution irked Egesa, who blamed police for not dwelling on the case of trespass, but instead chose to charge his wife over defilement.

While appearing before Busia Chief Magistrate, Mr Thomas Okoth, court heard that between August last year and February 24, 2024, Muzaki defiled a 17-year-old boy.

Court, however, did not allow the accused to enter any plea because she had no legal representation and remanded her to Masafu Prisons until June 27.