Marry your friend for lasting compassion, Mubajje tells Muslims

The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Mubajje has advised Muslims to marry their true friends if they are to foster lasting compassion and keep their families intact.

He noted that some people get blinded by the physical beauty of women and when they get married, they regret their decisions.

“You should look for more than a partner in your spouse because a friend will give you peace and grow you spiritually as you raise your children,” Sheikh Mubajje said while addressing Muslims on Saturday during the memorial prayers of late Hajjat Aidah Namponye in Kabowa, Kampala City suburb.

Hajjat Namponye was the wife of Kampala businessman Hajj Erias Kaddu.

Sheikh Mubajje consoled Hajj Kaddu for losing a wife who was also a good friend.

"I understand what you're going through, as I too lost my first wife, the mother of my children," the Mufti shared. "I would often see her image when returning home. After some time, I spoke with my in-laws, and I was able to find another lady as a wife from the same family who now cares for our children," he said.

He also discussed the wisdom behind polygamy in Islam, noting how it can provide stability in the family, especially if the family head loses a spouse.

Mufti Mubajje praised the compassion between Hajj Kaddu and his late wife, explaining how he kept informing him about her health struggles in her final days.

"Their relationship was one of deep friendship and mutual respect, a model for others to emulate," he added.

Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, a close neighbour of the bereaved family, also spoke highly of the couple’s exemplary partnership.