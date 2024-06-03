Martyrs' Day celebrations: Over 50 pilgrims hospitalised

At least 50 people, part of millions who flocked to Namugongo sites for Martyrs' Day commemoration, were referred to Mulago and Kiruddu hospitals for further medical attention, after developing complications.

At least 45 of these pilgrims were rushed for further management on Monday after collapsing at the catholic shrine due to overcrowding, while three others had acute malaria and high blood pressure, according to medical officials.

Since last Wednesday, the medical teams from the Red Cross, Nebbi, and Mulago Hospital attended to over 1,000 pilgrims and referred at least 50 others to the nearest hospitals for specialised treatment.

Food poisoning, high blood pressure, acute malaria, and muscle pulls dominated the cases reported at the tents mounted inside the shrine.

"Many patients suffered from excessive sunshine, which they were not accustomed to, including students who made up a significant portion of the crowd," said Mr Osbert Sserugo, Manager of Red Cross in Wakiso District.

The Uganda Red Cross and the Ministry of Health have reported over 1,000 patients since Wednesday, with an additional 50 cases recorded today at the Catholic Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo. Following assessment, over 15 patients were referred to nearby hospitals and Mulago Hospital… pic.twitter.com/2IHa4JEPa8 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 3, 2024

Dr Joseph Mubira from Mulago and a team leader at the Namugongo Catholic shrine said that during the celebrations, pilgrims at the Catholic shrine complained of stomach upsets and food poisoning. He highlighted that they attended to over 160 pilgrims with issues of food poisoning, stomach upsets, red eyes, and high blood pressure.

"Patients were coming in with irregular blood sugars, which meant that they were off medication for high blood pressure and diabetes, and also the stomach disorders arising from food poisoning, muscle pain due to long treks or long hours of standing," Dr Mubira said.

He noted that there are several health service providers at the Catholic shrine, but all the pilgrims who collapsed were rushed to Mulago health unit for management.

While most cases were handled within the tents, other minor cases were directed to Zia Angelina Health Facility near the Catholic Church.

When our reporters visited the hospital sites, they found that they were almost at full capacity, with pilgrims receiving treatment.

At Zia Angelina Health Center, Kenyan nationals were mainly being treated for heat-related issues.

The number of patients admitted this year exceeds last year's figure, with at least 50 pilgrims receiving medical attention compared to 30 reported last year.





Compiled By Damali Mukhaye, Esther Oluka, Barbra Anyait, Ibrahim Manzil, and Karim Mayobo