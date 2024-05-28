Martyrs day: Namugongo yet to light up

As the countdown to this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations on June 3 comes down to just six days, the anticipated buzz of excitement has yet to take hold.

A mini survey by this publication of both shrines revealed that roadside businesses in and around the area have not experienced an uptick in activity, due to the relatively small number of pilgrims who have arrived so far ahead of the anticipated event.

Ms Evelyn Abalo, who has set up camp at the Anglican site, hoping to sell Bibles to the faithful, expressed her optimism despite slow business.

“I have been here since Thursday last week. On the first day, I sold one Bible. Today, I have so far sold one Bible at Shs40,000 and a hymn book at Shs30,000. Pilgrims are still very few but I am hopeful that I will make good money as more pilgrims arrive,” Ms Abalo said.

Other business people, including those who sell jerricans for storing “Holy Water” as well as food vendors and mobile money operators, were yet to attract customers.

Mr Charles Masaba, who sells chapatis adjacent to the Catholic shrine, lamented the lack of sales.

“People don’t have money. Some Pilgrims are already here but they are not buying as we expect them to. Imagine I have sold only 10 chapatis since morning,” Mr Masaba said.

At the Anglican site, preparations were underway, with workers testing the public address system and cleaning seats in the theater where Martyrs’ Day prayers will be held.

At the Catholic shrine, some of the pilgrims had settled in tents while others attended Mass at a church within the shrine. Others took different directions to have a feel of the place or took a nap under tree shades.

According to Rev Fr Vincent Lubega, the Namugongo Catholic Parish, the number of pilgrims at the Catholic Martyrs Shrine has increased from about 20 people early last week to more than 300 as of the early hours of yesterday.

According to Fr Lubega, the majority of those who have arrived are from eastern, western, and central Uganda.

By press time, only one group of about 60 pilgrims from Ibanda District, who were clad in red T-shirts, were seen arriving at Catholic Shrine while chanting the Catholic hymns.

Fr Lubega anticipated that about 1.3 million pilgrims are expected to attend this year’s Martyrs’ Day celebrations compared to 1.2 million that attended last year.

He said May 27 marked the third day for the shrine to receive pilgrims.

Fr Lubega said those who arrived about a week ago were taken to reside at the neighbouring police stations due to security issues.

He, however, said security has since been beefed up and that martyrs are residing at the shrine.

Nebbi Diocese is expected to animate this year’s celebrations.

Mr Sadiiki Adams, the communication Officer of Church of Uganda, said a group of 15 pilgrims from Soroti have also arrived at the Anglican site ahead of the event.

Funding shortfall

Meanwhile, the Anglican Church is still facing financial challenges just days before the Martyrs’ Day celebrations.

Despite President Museveni’s pledge of Shs1.5b, the Church has only raised Shs100m.

Mr Sadiiki told this publication in a telephone interview yesterday that they had so far mobilised Shs300m.

“This will cater for our guests and some of the needed things which we cannot do without as we keep our fingers crossed and wait for government funds,” Mr Sadiiki explained.

The Anglicans will today ( May 28) receive the Archbishop of Nigeria, The Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, who will be the guest preacher.

“We expect many delegates from different parts of the country and internationally,” Mr Sadiiki affirmed.