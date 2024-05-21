Martyrs Day: The six dioceses leading Anglican celebrations





Church of Uganda has designated the mid-western cluster to lead this year’s Martyrs’ Day celebrations at the Anglican Site in Namugongo, Wakiso District.

The cluster comprises six dioceses of Ruwenzori in Fort Portal City, Bunyoro-Kitara in Hoima City, Masindi-Kitara in Masindi District, East Ruwenzori in Kamwenge District, West Ruwenzori in Bundibugyo District, and South Rwenzori in Kasese District. Five of the six dioceses have Ruwenzori as the mother diocese.

This is the second time the cluster will lead the Martyrs’ Day celebrations marked on June 3 every year. The cluster first led the celebrations in 2008. At the time, it consisted of only four dioceses.

All six dioceses are situated within the three sub-regions of Rwenzori, Tooro, and Bunyoro.

New Content Item (1)

Ruwenzori Diocese

The diocese was founded in 1960, with its headquarters at St John’s Cathedral in Fort Portal City, Tooro Sub-region.

It is currently led by Bishop Reuben Kisembo.

According to Bishop Kisembo, Ruwenzori Diocese comprises nine Archdeaconries and 78 parishes.

These are spread across the districts of Ntoroko, Bunyangabu, Fort Portal City, Kabarole, Kyenjojo, and Kyegegwa.

Since its establishment in 1960, the diocese has had six bishops.

The founding Bishop was the late Erica Sabiti, who served from 1960 to 1972. He was succeeded by Bishop (emeritus) Yonasani Rwakaikara, who led the diocese from 1972 to 1981.

Bishop (emeritus) Eustas Kamanyire then took over from 1981 to 2000. He was followed by Bishop (emeritus) Benezeri Kisembo from 2000 to 2009.

In 2009, the late Bishop (emeritus) Patrick Kyaligonza took over. Bishop Kyaligonza died in a car accident in 2010 and in 2011, Bishop Kisembo replaced him as the sixth Bishop.

Before the formal establishment of the Ruwenzori Diocese in 1960, it was part of the broader sub-regions of Ankole, Kigezi, Tooro, and Bunyoro which were led by Assistant Bishop of Uganda Aberi Kakyomya Balya.

He later became the first Anglican Bishop in East and Central Africa south of the Sahara.

Bunyoro-Kitara Diocese

The Bunyoro-Kitara Diocese was the first diocese carved out of the Ruwenzori Diocese in 1972. Its headquarters are at St Peter’s Cathedral in Hoima City.

It is led by Bishop Samuel Kahuma. Bishop Kahuma said at its inception in 1972, the diocese comprised one archdeaconry of Bunyoro, encompassing 15 parishes spread across several districts in Bunyoro Sub-region.

Following the enthronement of the first Bishop in 1972, additional archdeaconries including Masindi, Hoima, and Nyaigana were established.

It currently has 13 archdeaconries and 100 parishes across the districts of Kagadi, Kikuube, Hoima City, Hoima District, Kakumiro, and Kibaale.

South Rwenzori Diocese

The South Rwenzori Diocese has its headquarters at St Paul’s Cathedral in Kasese District. It was carved out of Ruwenzori Diocese and was inaugurated on August 26, 1984. Initially, it comprised one archdeaconry (Kasese), 27 parishes, and 56 churches.

Today, the diocese has expanded to include 14 archdeaconries, 77 parishes, and 610 churches, serving approximately 800,000 Christians. The diocese is supported by 165 priests, more than 600 lay readers, and more than 1,000 evangelists.

Since its establishment, the South Rwenzori Diocese has been led by three bishops. The first was Bishop (emeritus) Zebedee Kahangwa Masereka, who served from 1984 to 2003. He was succeeded by Bishop (emeritus) Jackson Thembo Nzerebende, who served from 2003 to 2020. The current bishop, Rt Rev. Nason Baluku was consecrated on December 13, 2020. The diocese encompasses the entire district of Kasese.

Masindi-Kitara-Diocese

Masindi-Kitara Diocese was formally established on December 19, 2004. It broke off from Bunyoro-Kitara Diocese.

The diocese has its headquarters at St Matthew’s Cathedral in Masindi Municipality, Masindi District.

Rev Stanley Ntagali was the first bishop of the diocese. He became bishop on December 19, 2004, a position he held until 2012 when he became the eighth Archbishop of the Church of Uganda.

At Masindi-Kitara, he was replaced by Bishop George William Kasangaki, the current leader of the diocese.

Masindi-Kitara Diocese comprises the districts of Masindi, Kiryandongo, and Buliisa the Masindi-Kitara Diocesan Administrator, Rev Canon Joshua Kugonza, said the diocese has a total of six archdeaconries, 374 churches, and 40 parishes.

Rev Canon Kugonza said preparations for the upcoming Uganda Martyrs’ Day celebrations are underway.

He said a total of 280 Christians are expected to make the pilgrimage to Namugongo from Masindi.

The diocese was one of those that led Martyrs’ Day celebrations at the Anglican Site in 2008.

Bishop George Turyasingura of East Ruwenzori Diocese. Photo/Alex Ashaba

East Ruwenzori Diocese

East Ruwenzori Diocese has its headquarters at St Stephen’s Cathedral in Kamwenge District in Tooro Sub-region.

It was established in 2009 and was originally part of Ruwenzori Diocese.

The first bishop of the Diocese was Edward Bamucwanira. He was ordained on August 9, 2009. He was later succeeded by Bishop George Turyasingura on January 7, 2018.

The Diocese serves the districts of Kamwenge and Kitagwenda.

Regarding the pilgrimage to Namugongo, Bishop Turyasingura said they are mobilising the Christians to take part in the activity.

He, however, said many prefer to go by public means.



West Ruwenzori Diocese Bishop Rev Barnabas Tibaijuka. Photo/Alex Ashaba

West Ruwenzori

The West Ruwenzori Diocese, the newest addition to the mid-western cluster, was inaugurated on August 27, 2023. It was carved out from Ruwenzori Diocese. Its headquarters are at St Barnabas Cathedral at Bumadu Archdeaconry, located in Bundibugyo District.

It is led by Bishop Barnabas Tibaijuka.

At the time of its creation, the new diocese comprised three archdeaconries. These include Bumadu, which consists of nine parishes; Bubandi, comprising six parishes; and Kisonko, with nine parishes under its jurisdiction.

Preparations underway

Bishop Kisembo, the chairperson of the organising committee of the Martyrs’ Day celebration, said preparations across all six dioceses are progressing well.

Bishop Kisembo said the six dioceses will form a joint choir comprising 300 members, with each diocese tasked to train 50 choir members.

“On the day of celebration, all six dioceses will come together with their trained choir members. They will converge at our Namugongo site on May 30, where they will unite to form one choir and conduct final rehearsals,” he said.

Bishop Kisembo said there are other activities planned leading up to the main celebrations on June 3. These activities are designed to cater to different segments of the community.

He, however, said they are struggling to raise Shs2.1b for the celebrations.

“Last week we had a meeting, we had collected Shs120m but the money is still insufficient. We are appealing for more support, urging each Christian to contribute Shs1,000. With this collective effort, we believe we can cover the budget,” he said.

He thanked corporate organisations which have contributed funds towards the cause.

Bishop Kahuma said he is happy with the progress of the preparations. He said efforts are underway to massively mobilise the faithful to participate in the Martyrs’ Day celebrations in Namugongo.

“Our diocese was tasked with raising Shs40 million, which we are currently in the process of collecting,” he said.

Bishop Kahuma said they are actively mobilising their Christian community to ensure a significant turnout, aiming for a substantial number of pilgrims on the day of the celebrations,” he said.

Regarding transportation, Bishop Kahuma said some pilgrims plan to walk or ride bicycles to the site, while others will utilise public means of transport.

This year’s theme is “Conforming to the Truth of God’s Word and not the Patterns of the World.”

President Museveni has pledged support of Shs1.5b for the celebrations.

Other activities planned

May 23: Children’s Day

May 24: Youth Day

May 29: Fathers’ Union Day

May 30-31: Mission Crusade with overnight prayers

June 1: Women’s Day

June 2: Overnight prayers

June 3: Martyrs’ Day