Masaka army veterans ask for guns to counter machete-wielding gangs

A section of army veterans in the greater Masaka region have asked the government for guns to reinforce the security teams in countering the

machete-wielding gangs terrorizing residents in the areas.

The army veterans that are already part of the vigilante groups formed to reinforce security in the wake of the fragile security situation where 28 lives have been gruesomely taken by yet to be identified assailants.

The veterans hinged premised their request on the thinly spread security personnel in the region yet the threat at hand demands more manpower to boost the operations.

“These people simply have blunt objects which they use to hack the helpless older persons. If given guns, I’m sure we can use our techniques and save this region from these heartless assailants,” Mr Wilson Mpungu, a former serviceman and Kako LC1 chairperson in Nyendo-Mukungwe Division, Masaka City said in a meeting attended by area Members of

Parliament and local leaders on Monday.

Another veteran Rtd Capt, Gerald Kayemba, who the the LCI chairperson of Luteete village, Kimaanya-Kabonera in Masaka City described Police

deployment as defective.

“I fault the Police because they are doing fire fighting. Police should be proactive by carrying out undercover deployments in hotspots and

avoid noisy patrols that scare away the assailants hence failing to arrest any suspect,” he explained.

Over the weekend, there were more threats in the neighbouring districts of Rakai and Kyotera, where two deaths were reported.

This days after leaflets which carried threatening messages alerting residents of incoming attacks had been thrown at different spots.

In the same weekend, two other residents were hacked in Lwengo District and Masaka City.

The deceased were identified as Henry Kiremba, 81, (Masaka City) and Maria Nakato, 80, (Lwengo).

Just like the Ministry of Health has Village Health Teams (VHTs), legislators representing the Masaka area resolved to form village security teams in every district and county to assist security in protecting the residents.

Mr Mathias Mpuuga the Nyendo-Mukungwe MP, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) said it’s high time residents stepped on the floor to protect themselves.

“Police have shown us that they need an extra force and without any delay, we the residents will protect ourselves. With my fellow legislators, we are going to move district by district as we form these groups with the village Chairpersons who I’m sure know every part of the village,” he said.

However, in a bid to calm the situation in the region, State Minister for

Internal Affairs, Gen David Muhoozi, visited the region later on Monday and held a meeting with the region’s stake holders at Lwengo District headquarters.

In his address to Masaka leaders, Gen Muhoozi said all culprits behind the insecurity in the greater Masaka area will face the charges of terrorism once caught.

“We have already intensified the operations and deployments in the

entire region and with that, I’m sure we are going to contain them. We

shall charge them with terrorism and trust me we must get them,” he said.

He also revealed that security had so far arrested 69 suspects who are being detained in the different detention centres in the region.

“We have so far 69 people in our detention centres with links to the terror acts in the region in the last one month and we shall soon arraign them before court,” he said.

The Police Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye, is also expected to camp in the region to support police operation, having confirmed at the weekend.

“The regional police are already an operational plan but I’m coming to support with additional deployments by establishing a platoon at every Sub County. The officers will be coming from our Field Force Unit (FFU) to support the visibility of police,” he said over the phone.

Compiled by Ambrose Musasizi, Wilson Kutamba and Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa & Dan Wandera.




















