Masaka authorities block annual street musical show  

Authorities in Masaka City have blocked the organisation of an annual mega street jam festival on Edward Avenue where new flowers, trees and grass have been planted to beautify the city.





Every August, Mutima Promotions Ltd organises the mega music festival and this year’s event is slated for August 26.





The event usually attracts a cocktail of top musicians like Mr Joseph Mayanja, alias Jose Chameleone and Moses Ssali, alias Bebe Cool.





But Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja says the festival will not take place at Edward Avenue because revellers will destroy its flowers, shrubs, grass and trees.





“We stopped the festival on clear grounds, not only on Edward Avenue, but even on any other streets where we have planted grass, flowers and trees because it will be difficult to control revellers,” she said on Wednesday.





Ms Namayanja said they have issued guidelines for protecting the green environment in the city and anyone caught stepping on grass or destroying flowers and trees will be arraigned in the city court. On conviction, they will be fined Shs200,000.





“We have just commenced this project [beautification project] and due to dry spells we have spent a lot of money on maintaining the green in the city,” she said.





She said their target is to make Masaka a green city and the planted trees are expected to absorb greenhouse emissions and control soil erosion.





Mr Richard Mugisha, the Masaka deputy city clerk, said they were ready to allocate another street where they have not yet planted grass and flowers to the organisers to stage their musical show.





“We are still assessing to see if the show can be hosted on Victoria Street,” Mr Mugisha said.

Mr Araphat Lutwama, who owns a business on Edward Avenue, supported the decision.





“Such musical events need to be organised in places which are not so busy because revellers can overwhelm security and break into our businesses,” he said.





Mr Robert Jackson Nkuke, the general manager of Mutima Promotions Ltd, the organisers of the event, said:“I opted not to pull ropes with authorities and they have indicated that they can allow us to use the nearby Victoria Street. We are having a meeting on Friday [today] to conclude that. Thereafter, our adverts will change to offer proper guidance to our clients.”



