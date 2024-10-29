Masaka authorities to register traditional healers, birth attendants 

Masaka District health authorities are rolling out a registration exercise of all traditional healers and traditional birth attendants (TBAs) in the district as one of the ways to address maternal deaths in the district.

According to Dr Faith Nakiyimba, the Masaka District Health Officer, they are still stuck with the challenge of high numbers of traditional healers and TBAs where expectant mothers delay and reach health centres when it is late to save their lives.

“We are going to develop a database of all traditional birth attendants and traditional healers and this includes knowing their numbers, places of abode and conditions where they work from to ensure that those that are operating in the district at least follow minimum requirements,” she in her message delivered by the District Health Educator, Ms Alice Magoba during a sensitisation meeting for traditional healers on the Traditional and Complementary Medicine Act ,2020 in Masaka City on October 28.

TBAs were banned in 2010 by the government and they are not supposed to carry out deliveries as it was the practice over the years.

Currently, they only mobilise and direct all expectant mothers in rural areas to go to health facilities.

Dr Nakiyimba said together with National Drug Authority(NDA), they plan to reach out to traditional healers to ensure that quacks that have infiltrated their business are isolated .

“Some traditional healers assigned themselves the role of doctors and deliver mothers in their shrines, this is a dangerous trend which we must swiftly address .” she added

For many years, various leaders have called for regulation of activities of traditional healers, accusing many of duping their gullible clients.

Mr Jamil Mukwaya, the chairperson of Uganda Herbalists Association and also a member on NDA board, said that they have embarked on sensitising traditional healers in the country so that they can produce good quality herbal medicine that meets the required standards.

“All herbalists who will be registered will undergo training and they will be awarded certificates under Directorate of Industrial Training Programme and those trained will be eligible to get NDA licenses to have their herbal medicine sold on the market,” he said. He added;

“Traditionalists and herbalists should know it is no longer business as usual after the enactment of the Traditional and Complementary Medicine Act.”