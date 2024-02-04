Masaka Bishop reshuffles 17 priests in latest changes in diocese

Masaka Diocesan bishop, Rt Rev Severus Jjumba has reshuffled priests in a move aimed at improving service delivery in the diocese.

In the new changes, Fr Eli Akugizibwe OSM from Ndejje Servites Community has been transferred to Katwe Centre as parish priest, the assistant priest Luvule Catholic Parish Fr Innocent Bukenya has been moved to Bukalasa Minor Seminary in Kalungu District while a tutor at the same institution Fr Kizito Nkonge Nswa is the new head teacher of Blessed Sacrament Secondary School, Kimaanya.

Fr Joseph Mary Bbuye is now the Assistant Priest Biikira Parish in Kyotera District while Fr Martin Ssemanda, the chaplain of Villa Maria Hospital has been moved to Makukuulu Parish in Sembabule District as assistant priest.

Fr Deusdedit Ssekabira, the Diocesan Youth Chaplain has been posted to Bumangi Catholic Parish in the island district of Kalangala as assistant parish priest and been replaced with Fr Robert Ssebadduka from Kkindu Catholic Parish in Masaka District where he served as Assistant Priest.

In other changes Rev. Fr Fredrick Bugembe, a newly ordained priest is now Assistant Priest Blessed Sacrament Parish, Kimaanya.

Bro. Fr Chrisantus Wekesa who has been serving as Still Assistant Priest, Kitovu Cathedral Parish has been posted to Archbishop Kiwanuka Secondary School, Kitovu as Acting Chaplain.

Fr Alex Ssekatawa, the Diocesan Archivist and Chaplain Archbishop Kiwanuka Secondary School, Kitovu is now the new Assistant Priest, Ssanje Parish, Kyotera District.

According to a statement dated February,2 2024 issued by Fr Charles Jude Jjuko , the diocesan chancellor, Fr Francis Xavier Kateregga , the assistant priest Mpambire Parish in Kyotera District is now the Champlain of Villa Maria Hospital ,while Fr Louis Kalungi is the new assistant parish priest Katimba Catholic Parish in Sembabule District .The latter has been serving in the same position at Bumangi Catholic Parish.

Kitovu cathedral, the seat of Masaka diocese.

Fr Simon Peter Lutaaya, the assistant priest ,Kitovu Cathedral Parish ,is now the new parish priest Luvule Catholic Parish in Masaka District while Fr John Mary Ssengabi ,the assistant priest Bisanje Parish ,is the new assistant priest Bumangi Catholic Parish and also assistant education secretary Kalangala District . Fr Daudi Ssemwanga ,who has been a priest at Katimba Catholic Parish, is sent to the Priests Rest House, Kitovu.

Fr Bernard Mwaziiza Ssali who has been Assistant Priest Bumangi Parish (FIS) and Assistant Education Secretary Kalangala District, is the new Diocesan Director for Small Christian Communities, replacing Fr Paul Ssekyanja who has been posted to Kkindu Catholic Parish as assistant priest.

A diocesan director for Small Christian Communities is the one who promotes spiritual renewal in parishes. The Small Christian Community model of church is a way to build up the parish community from within. Small Christian Communities are always involved in the study of Scripture, prayer, and the Sunday Gospels.

This publication has also learnt that more changes will be made among staff in different departments of the diocese. Apart from Rev Fr Ssekatawa and Fr Ssekabira who have occupied the positions for over five years, other affected priests had served for less than two years.

This is the fifth reshuffle Bishop Jjumba has made ever since he assumed office in July 2019.

