Masaka bishop reshuffles 49 priests in major diocesan changes

The Masaka Diocesan Bishop, Rt Rev Severus Jjumba, has reshuffled 49 priests, marking the second such change this year in an effort to enhance service delivery within the diocese.

Under the new appointments, Fr Anthony Kakumba, who has been studying at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Kenya, has been transferred to Kitaasa Parish as the parish priest and dean of Kitaasa Deaconry. He previously served as the administrator of Kitovu Cathedral.

Fr Ronald Ssali, the assistant priest at Lwamaggwa Parish, has been moved to Mpambire Parish in Kyotera District as an assistant priest, while Fr Peter Ssekindu, the assistant priest at Lukaya Parish, is now the parish priest at Bwesa Parish in Kalungu District.

Fr Gonzaga Kiyimba, formerly on staff at Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) in Nkozi, has been appointed as the third assistant director of CARITAS Masaka Diocesan Development Organisation (MADDO). Fr Deo Yiga, the assistant priest at Luvule Parish, will now serve at Kyanukuzi Parish as an assistant priest.

Fr Denis Kiweewa, the assistant priest at Kasozi Parish in Kyotera District, has been posted to Ntuusi Parish in Sembabule District as an assistant priest. Fr. Lawrence Ssebanakitta, a newly ordained priest, is now the assistant priest at Kitovu Cathedral Parish (FIS1). Fr Vincent Kanamala, the assistant priest of Biganda Parish in Kyotera, will now serve as the assistant priest at Bisanje Parish (FIS1) in Masaka.

Fr Emmanuel Ssekyajja, also a newly ordained priest, has been appointed as the assistant priest at Bisanje Parish (FIS1), replacing Fr Joseph Asiimwe, who has gone to Rome, Italy, for further studies.

In other changes announced by Fr Charles Jude Jjuko, the Masaka Diocesan Chancellor, in a statement dated August 5, Fr Ponsiano Asiimwe, another newly ordained priest, has been appointed as the assistant priest at Lukaya Parish in Kalungu District. Fr Achilleo Kagimu, another newly ordained priest, has been posted to Bikiira Parish in Kyotera District as an assistant priest.

At Mpambire Parish in Kyotera District, Fr John Chrysostom Ssebandeke, the assistant priest, has been posted to Busagula Parish in Bukomansimbi District, where he will serve in the same position. He is replaced by Fr. Moses Ssengonzi, a newly ordained priest.

Fr Francis Xavier Namunga, another newly ordained priest, will take over as an assistant priest at Luvule Parish in Masaka, succeeding Fr Deo Yiga.

In addition, eight other priests have been sent for further studies in the USA, Spain, Rome, Tangaza-Nairobi, Uganda Martyrs University, and the AMECEA Pastoral Institute. These include Fr Richard Mugisha Jr. (assistant priest at Kitovu Parish), Fr Vincent Mwebe (assistant priest at Mbuye Parish), Fr Frank Muteesaasira (assistant priest at Ssanje Parish), Fr Anthony Mukasaa Ssekwe (assistant priest at Mutukula Parish), Fr Jude Kalungi (parish priest at Buyamba Parish), Fr George W. Ssemaganda (assistant priest at Narozari Parish), Fr Benjamin Kyanda (parish priest at Kitaasa Parish), and Fr Aiden Ndawula (still serving as assistant director of diocesan medical services).