Voting delayed in opposition stronghold

Voting in the opposition stronghold of Masaka has been delayed this morning as the country goes to the polls.

Despite delay in delivery of election material to polling stations, the Electoral Commission is yet to clarify if voting times will be extended.

The delay comes at a time when the communications regulator ordered the suspension of all internet gateways from Wednesday.

There are many of reports of failing biometric voter verification kits. The machines rely on the Internet, which is now blocked, and lines are growing longer at polling stations.

Ugandans who managed to access the Internet reported on social media difficulties in accessing the Internet via mobile devices and wireless connections.

#UgandaDecides2021 today, with social media shuttered. There has been no free, fair & secure election anywhere with a social media (& internet) blackout. So, people of the Pearl of Africa, be safe however you vote.

DAY 3 of #WhileUgWasBlockaded — Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) January 13, 2021

Elsewhere, voting has been paused in Lyatonde district due to heavy rains. The returning officer has said that the exercise will resume once the rain subsides.