Masaka businessman attacked by criminals

Masaka City businessman Mr Shafic Ssekyewa, 28, is nursing wounds after he was attacked by criminals Thursday night.

According to police, ‘‘Mr Ssekyewa was attacked by unknown thugs who police say possibly targeted the money the victim carried.’’

Mr Ssekyewa who is a coffee dealer in Masaka and Jinja cities is currently admitted at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital following the incident at Gayaza Village, Kimaanya –Kabonera constituency in Masaka City.

According to Mr Henry Mwami, a neighbor to Mr Ssekyewa, criminals attacked him and hit him with a blunt object on the head before taking off with an unspecified amount of money and his phone.

“We heard alarm at around 9pm. Vigilantes rushed to the scene and found Ssekyewa lying down with a wound on his head and rushed him to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital,” he said.

The Southern Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga said they have already started a hunt for the perpetrators who will be charged with robbery and attempted murder.

“Our officers are already hunting for suspects and the available information will lead us to assailants,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old resident of Kisonko Village, Bukakkata Sub-county in Masaka District committed suicide Thursday night.

According to Mr Nsubuga, deceased Badru Mugerwa has been having long standing domestic violence cases with his family.

“Police records show a thread of domestic violence cases which might have resulted in killing himself,” Mr Nsubuaga told Daily Monitor, adding that ‘‘his body was taken to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem.’’

