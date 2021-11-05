Masaka City authorities ban roadside car parking

Passengers board taxis at a roadside stage in Masaka City on November 4, 2021. Authorities have effective today,Friday banned loading and offloading of passengers along the streets. Photo | Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • The move by the city authorities to relocate the taxi operators to the former bus park follows the taxi operators refusing to go back to the Masaka main taxi park claiming that it is inaccessible.

Masaka City Council authorities have effectively November 05 banned commuter taxis from loading and offloading passengers from ungazetted places in the city. This comes after relocating all taxis to the defunct bus terminal.

