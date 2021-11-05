Masaka City authorities ban roadside car parking

Masaka City Council authorities have effectively November 05 banned commuter taxis from loading and offloading passengers from ungazetted places in the city. This comes after relocating all taxis to the defunct bus terminal.

The move by the city authorities to relocate the taxi operators to the former bus park follows the taxi operators refusing to go back to the Masaka main taxi park claiming that it is inaccessible.

In 2015, taxi operators abandoned the taxi park in downtown Masaka and started operating in an open space on Kampala Road claiming they were no longer getting passengers.

According to the Masaka City deputy resident commissioner, Mr Ahmed Kateregga Musaazi, the city security committee decided to intervene and help the city council authorities to relocate the taxi operators because the country is on terror alert.

“The country is on high alert and the security committee deemed it necessary to have all taxis in an area where entry and exit can be controlled,” he said.

Masaka District Police Commander, Mr Moses Nanoka, said it had proved difficult to check passengers and cargo when taxis were operating along the streets.

“We ask the taxi operators and passengers to ensure that they follow the guidelines that have been put in place to avoid being exposed to terror attacks,” he said.

Mr Bashir Mawanda, the chairperson Masaka United Taxi Drivers and Owners’ Cooperative Society (MUTDOCS), which manages public transport in Masaka, said they will ensure that commuter taxis don’t pick passengers from the streets.