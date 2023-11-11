Masaka City authorities rename Broadway road after Kabaka Mutebi

Authorities in Masaka have renamed the main road passing through Masaka City (Broadway) after the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

According to Ms Florence Namayanja, the mayor of Masaka City, Kabaka Mutebi II Road will be beautified by Uganda Revenue Authority(Unra) by greening it and planting palm trees along the road.

The 13km road stretches from Nyendo Total Roundabout to Kijjabwemi Roundabout.

Since Masaka obtained city status, area legislators have been asking city authorities to rename all city streets and roads which still have colonial names, saying there are natives who have significantly contributed towards the development of the city.

Kabaka Muteb II was instrumental in agitating for Masaka City status after the government had disregarded it in the first phase of elevating traditional municipalities to regional cities.

“URA has promised to inject Sh10 million in the beautification of the road, and in our wider plan to have a clean city, we have asked all landlords to pave the lanes behind and in front of their buildings. As city council, we are going to work on the drainage and plant trees ,flowers and grass on all lanes so that we can have a clean green city,” she said during the grand opening of URA Masaka regional offices.

The Shs9.9 billion offices are on Plot 31along Kabaka Mutebi II Road adjacent to Umeme Regional offices.

The URA Commissioner General, Mr John Musinguzi said by opening its own building in Masaka , URA cemented its presence in the sub region .

“We understand the importance of accessibility and convenience when it comes to addressing clients’ tax-related concerns and queries. This neo classic regional office therefore stands as a testament to our renewed dedication to facilitate a seamless and efficient process and ensuring that taxpayers receive the assistance and guidance they deserve in a place of abode that is more worthy ”he said

State Minister for Micro Finance, Mr Haruna Kasolo who represented the Minister for Finance, Mr Matia Kasajja urged Ugandans to meet their tax obligations so that the government can overcome the burden of overlying on loans.

The Shs9.9b URA Masaka regional offices unveiled on November 10,2023 PHOTO/ MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

“We must bridge the gap between URA and taxpayers by supporting them to organise their books of accounts because some accountants are not honest, it’s our duty to ensure that we establish regional offices across the country to improve service delivery,” he said

Nyendo /Mukungwe Municipality legislator and also Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, congratulated URA upon completing its regional offices, saying the building has changed the city’s skyline.

Mr Mpuuga however asked URA to strengthen its sensitization campaign so that the local business community can understand the benefits of paying taxes.

When Masaka was officially declared a city in July 2020,the authorities unveiled a meticulous plan to change the face of Masaka to suit its new status .This city ,famously referred to as Buganda’s capital city by mostly kingdom’s loyalists ,has in the last three years received mega infrastructure projects which have seen improvement of roads ,beatification and street lighting in the area.