Masaka City Council moves to evict roadside washing bays

The councillors say the continuous washing of vehicles on the streets has damaged roads. PHOTO | FILE

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • “Construction of roads is very expensive, but after being worked upon, they are destroyed by water from washing bays at the roadside. We can’t continue like that, this has to stop,” City speaker, Mr Tonny Ssempijja.

Masaka City Council authorities have resolved to evict all roadside washing bays in the city.

