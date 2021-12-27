Masaka City Council moves to evict roadside washing bays

Masaka City Council authorities have resolved to evict all roadside washing bays in the city.

The resolution was passed during a council meeting chaired by the city speaker, Mr Tonny Ssempijja, last week.

The councillors say the continuous washing of vehicles on the streets has damaged roads, citing Kalungu Street, near the former Bank of Uganda building.

Mr Ssempijja said the council would get a temporary open space where car washers can operate as they search for another place.

Councillors also resolved to clear Nalubale Street, where trucks park at the roadside.

“Construction of roads is very expensive, but after being worked upon, they are destroyed by water from washing bays at the roadside. We can’t continue like that, this has to stop as we look around for where to relocate them and also trailer owners who park in the road also have to stop it since it inconveniences other road users,” he added.

The council, according to the secretary for finance committee, Mr Tom Luyobya, is planning to formulate regulations to govern the management of solid waste.

He said the by-laws on solid waste management are yet to be finalised.

“Waste management has been one of the most challenging issues since we assumed office and we need to get a solution to this problem. We hope the ordinance that is in the offing will help address this challenge when we get private companies to take up the responsibility of collecting garbage,” Mr Luyobya added.

Mr Ssempijja, however, raised concern over the delays by the finance committee to deliver reports, saying this affects normal council business.

“It’s surprising that this is the second time that the finance committee is not presenting reports, let the members of this committee know that this is the last warning, we cannot continue transacting council business like that, please use the Christmas holiday to prepare your report so that you can present it in the next council meeting,” he added.

By the time this warning was issued the finance committee chairperson, Mr Rogers Buregeya had stormed out of the council meeting over unknown reasons.

As part of a wider plan to restore trade order in Masaka which became a city in July 2020, authorities also recently banned roadside taxi parks and relocated all the taxi operators to the defunct Masaka bus terminal .