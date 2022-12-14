Masaka City councillors boycott meetings over arrears

Masaka City councillors have vowed not to attend council meetings until their sitting allowances are paid.

On Monday, the office of the city speaker wrote to the councillors, informing them that the scheduled council meeting had been postponed on ground that the social services’ committee had not yet submitted its report and the councillors’ emoluments and allowances had not yet been cleared.

On November 30, the council sitting was aborted after councillors walked out in protest, claiming that they had not received their allowances for four consecutive sittings. The Monday council sitting is the second to be postponed in a space of two weeks over the same issue.

Each city councillor is entitled to Shs900,000 every three months as sitting allowances and Shs330,000 as transport allowance.

In a letter dated December 12 addressed to the city speaker, Mr Tonny Ssempijja and copied to Resident City Commissioner Ronald Katende, Masaka City clerk Geoffrey Bamanyisa, and councillors, the city mayor, Ms Florence Namayanja raised concern over delays to clear allowances for both councillors and executive members.

“It is my prayer that you endeavour to address these concerns before the next sitting of the council to avoid further embarrassments,” Ms Namayanja’s letter, a copy of which Daily Monitor has seen, reads in part.

The councillors also accuse the technical wing of not implementing resolutions passed by council.

Mr Rogers Buregeya, the chairperson of city’s finance committee, cited some resolutions including purchasing new furniture for the council hall, inspecting council properties, and issuing lists of vendors yet to occupy the newly constructed central market, among others, which he says have not been implemented and that has affected service delivery.