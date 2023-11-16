Masaka city councilors move to impeach speaker

Councilors in Masaka City are pushing for the impeachment of their speaker, Mr Tony Ssempijja, accusing him of abuse of office, incompetence, and continued misconduct.

In their petition to the local Government Minister, Mr Raphael Magyezi, the councilors claim that Mr Ssempijja has on several occasions violated the law while inviting members for council business on short notice with an improper mode of service hence flouting rules of procedure.

“He committed an illegality when he convened an illegal council yet he was warned against it but didn’t take it hence holding him liable as guided by R.14(4) with pecuniary responsibilities as provided for in Rules of procedure,” the letter dated 28 October reads in part.

The embattled speaker has served in the position for barely three years.

A total of 10 out of the 15 councilors who signed the petition also accuse the speaker of smuggling an item into council business which led to the election and merging sectorial committee before end of tenure, thus allegedly violating rule 19, rule 18(6) and rule 27(5) of procedure.

“Rule 99 (2) guides that the executive members are not allowed to vote for standing committees as it was stated in the minutes,” the petition adds.

Mr Rogers Buregye, one of the councilors who signed the petition said the speaker and clerk to the council have refused to sign council minutes, which has affected councilors' allowances and emoluments.



“Councilors’ allowances for the financial year 2022-2023 have on several occasions been deducted with no good reason and when we tried to find out why, we learned that several minutes were not signed by the speaker and up to now we have never received that payment,” he said on Thursday.



Mr Ssempijja, however, dismissed the councilors’ claims, arguing that they were aimed at tarnishing his name.



He said he was ready to respond to councilors’ complaints before Mr Magyezi visits Masaka to address the standoff.