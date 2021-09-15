Masaka City Mayor's academic qualifications challenged again

By Fahad Malik Jjingo More by this Author

Masaka mayoral race loser, Mr Willis Mbabazi Bamwesigye, has filed an application seeking reinstatement of his case challenging the dismissal of his election petition in which he challenged the victory of Ms Florence Namayanja as the city mayor.

According to Bamwesigye, his case was mishandled by his lawyers which prompted him to file an application seeking reinstatement which court has accepted, to look into his matter after getting another team of lawyers.

"it’s unfortunate that my lawyers did not do what they were supposed to do in time which led to the dismissal of the first application but the good thing is that the court has given us another chance we hope this time round we have a good case and I am optimistic that we shall come out as victors,” he said on Tuesday.

A court statement accepting reinstatement of the dismissed election petition and signed by the Masaka Deputy Registrar, Agnes Nkonge , shows that the two parties had been given up to September 14 to file submissions and also make any rejoinders.

Court is expected to rule on the matter on September 20.

Mr Bamwesigye in his application insists Ms Namayanja doesn't have the minimum academic requirements to be mayor but said he has ‘‘trust in court.’’

Advertisement

Background

Masaka High Court judge, Lady Justice Ketra Katunguka in August dismissed the application filed by Mr Bamwesigye on grounds that it was done late.

Ms Namayanja’s lawyer, Alexander Lule, confirmed that the applicant’s lawyer had already served them, adding that they are going to make their written submission as asked by court and wait for the ruling of the court on the matter.

“We were served and are completing our submission and rejoinders , we don’t think the applicant stands any chance to win , we are going to defeat him and I am afraid he will have to pay us high costs,” he added.

During the January general elections, Ms Namayanja won the race with 28,824 votes against Mr Bamwesigye who came third with 2,421 votes. Independent Emmanuel Lwasa got 7,408 votes, Democratic Party’s Charles Kabanda (841 votes), Robert Kawesi (Ind) polled 105 votes, Mr Muhammad Ssembajja (Ind) got 190 votes, Mr Pius Kabiswa got 50 while Mr Francis Ssengabi got 20 votes

[email protected]