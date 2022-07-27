Masaka City to recruit 630 workers to fill gaps

After two years of grappling with staffing gaps, Masaka City is now set to recruit additional staff to enhance the operationalisation of the new city.

In the approved new Masaka City staffing structure, a total of 384 workers will be stationed at the city hall, while 246 others will be deployed in the two municipalities of Kyendo/Mukungwe and Kimaanya /Kabonera.

According to the previous staffing structure, Masaka City had 1,322 workers and many departments were struggling with staffing gaps, the most affected being enforcement, economic planning, health, tourism, natural resources, administration, and public relations.

Mr Godfrey Bemanyisa, the Masaka City clerk, noted that they already have a wage bill of Shs6.4b, which is expected to enhance service delivery in the city.

“We are in advanced stages of filling up all the vacant positions and we appeal to qualifying people within Masaka to apply and take up the jobs,” he said during an interview on Monday.

Mr Bemanyisa said this financial year, they also plan to pay 120 pensioners, as well as clearing all the debtors.

Mr Rogers Buregeya, a councillor representing youth at Masaka City, said as leaders, they are excited by the city’s move to fill all the existing vacant positions, but asked the city service commission to ensure the recruitment process is transparent.

“We appeal to Masaka City Service Commission to consider applicants from Masaka, but this doesn’t mean others shouldn’t apply,” he said.

No more excuses

Mr Tonny Ssempijja, the Masaka City speaker, said understaffing is one of the excuses technocrats have been fronting whenever they are faulted over poor service delivery.