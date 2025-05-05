Masaka court remands Bobi Wine’s bodyguard Eddie Mutwe over robbery, assault

Mr Edward Ssebufu, better known as Eddie Mutwe and the civilian bodyguard of National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, has been remanded to Masaka Main Prison after being charged with multiple counts of robbery, assault, and malicious damage to property.

Mr Ssebufu, who had been missing for days, was dropped off at Masaka Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 5 by plainclothes security personnel in a white Toyota Mark X. He appeared before Masaka Chief Magistrate Abdallah Kayiza, who read him six charges, including aggravated robbery, simple robbery, assault, and malicious damage to property.

According to the amended charge sheet, the prosecution alleges that on May 18, 2024, Ssebufu, alongside Achilleo Kivumbi, Gadafi Mugumya, and Grace Wakabi Smart, and others still at large, robbed Margaret Kayondo, a Masaka-based journalist with Radio Simba, at Manja Village in Lwengo District.

The accused reportedly took her green sweater and mobile phone valued at Shs730,000 and threatened her with sharp knives and sticks.

The court also heard that the group assaulted another journalist, Zainab Namusazi, a correspondent for NBS Television, causing her actual bodily harm. During the incident, her video camera, valued at Shs1.5 million, was reportedly destroyed.

The altercation occurred during the burial of Pascal Ssekasamba, a UK-based businessman and younger brother to former DP Secretary General Mathias Nsubuga. Journalists were allegedly blocked from covering the event as guards loyal to Bobi Wine attempted to restrict media movement.

Further allegations indicate that the group robbed another victim, Murungi Rodgers, of a jumper, a Spark 20 mobile phone worth Shs470,000, Shs200,000 in cash, and a national ID—all valued at Shs870,000—before using violence against him.

Other victims named in the case include John Mulazi, Drake Lubega, and Haruna Ssekito, whose phones were also stolen at the funeral.

Eddie Mutwe is supported as he walks into court cells before appearing before Masaka Magistrates' Court on charges of robbery and assault. Photo/Malik Fahad Jjingo

State Prosecutor Michael Wakosesa informed the court that investigations were ongoing and requested an adjournment. Magistrate Kayiza granted the request and scheduled the next hearing for May 25, 2025, when Ssebufu is expected to reappear for mention of his case.

Ssebufu, who has now been added to the same charge sheet as other detained NUP bodyguards, faces prosecution even as his colleagues have already been committed to the High Court for trial in an upcoming session.

NUP lawyer Mageran Kazibwe, who was initially blocked from accessing court, raised alarm over Ssebufu’s physical condition following his arrest.

“It took me a hard time to access court and by the time I accessed court the court proceedings had moved but, we are worried by his health state, and we are going to ensure that he gets medical attention, he was serious beaten and he could barely stand on his own though he is a very strong man we condemn such acts but we shall not be shaken by this brutality we shall continue to pursue justice for our clients,” Kazibwe said.

Court security was visibly tight, with plainclothes officers reportedly instructing journalists and other individuals to vacate the premises before Ssebufu was brought in for arraignment.