Masaka court remands Eddie Mutwe on robbery, assault assault charges

Mr Edward Ssebufu, better known as Eddie Mutwe and the chief civilian bodyguard of National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, has been remanded to Masaka Main Prison after being charged with multiple counts of robbery, assault, and malicious damage to property.

Mr Ssebufu, who had been missing for days, was dropped off at Masaka Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 5 by plainclothes security personnel in a white Toyota Mark X. He appeared before Masaka Chief Magistrate Abdallah Kayiza, who read him six charges, including aggravated robbery, simple robbery, assault, and malicious damage to property.





According to the amended charge sheet, the prosecution alleges that on May 18, 2024, Ssebufu, alongside Achilleo Kivumbi, Gadafi Mugumya, and Grace Wakabi Smart, and others still at large, robbed Margaret Kayondo, a Masaka-based journalist with Radio Simba, at Manja Village in Lwengo District.

The accused reportedly took her green sweater and mobile phone valued at Shs730,000 and threatened her with sharp knives and sticks.

The court also heard that the group assaulted another journalist, Zainab Namusazi, a correspondent for NBS Television, causing her actual bodily harm. During the incident, her video camera, valued at Shs1.5 million, was reportedly destroyed.

The altercation occurred during the burial of Pascal Ssekasamba, a UK-based businessman and younger brother to former DP Secretary General Mathias Nsubuga. Journalists were allegedly blocked from covering the event as guards loyal to Bobi Wine attempted to restrict media movement.

Further allegations indicate that the group robbed another victim, Murungi Rodgers, of a jumper, a Spark 20 mobile phone worth Shs470,000, Shs200,000 in cash, and a national ID—all valued at Shs870,000—before using violence against him.

Other victims named in the case include John Mulazi, Drake Lubega, and Haruna Ssekito, whose phones were also stolen at the funeral.

Security operatives guard the vehicle in which Eddie Mutwe was transported to Masaka Magistrates' Court on May 6, 2025.

State Prosecutor Michael Wakosesa informed the court that investigations were ongoing and requested an adjournment. Magistrate Kayiza granted the request and scheduled the next hearing for May 25, 2025, when Ssebufu is expected to reappear for mention of his case.

Ssebufu, who has now been added to the same charge sheet as other detained NUP bodyguards, faces prosecution even as his colleagues have already been committed to the High Court for trial in an upcoming session.









NUP lawyer Mageran Kazibwe, who was initially blocked from accessing court, raised alarm over Ssebufu’s physical condition following his arrest.

“It took me a hard time to access court and by the time I accessed court the court proceedings had moved but, we are worried by his health state, and we are going to ensure that he gets medical attention, he was serious beaten and he could barely stand on his own though he is a very strong man we condemn such acts but we shall not be shaken by this brutality we shall continue to pursue justice for our clients,” Kazibwe said.

Court security was visibly tight, with plainclothes officers reportedly instructing journalists and other individuals to vacate the premises before Ssebufu was brought in for arraignment.

Mutwe is weak

Magellan Kazibwe, one of the lawyers of the accused, who was first blocked from accessing the court premises, raised concerns over the health of his client, saying he was severely beaten during arrest. He also said Ssebufu could hardly stand on his own by the time he was arraigned in court.

“It was a tug of war to access court and by the time I accessed the courtroom, the proceedings had moved, but we are worried by his weak state, and we are going to ensure that he gets medical attention as soon as possible,” he said. “We condemn such brutal acts but we shall not be shaken by this brutality; we are going to continue pursuing justice for our clients,” Mr Kazibwe added.

Mutwe held incommunicado

Ssebuufu’s whereabouts had remained unknown for five days until Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, made a series of controversial posts on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, May 1.

He shared a photo of a man he referenced as Mutwe, looking disoriented and was half-naked, which drew widespread condemnation. In one of the posts, Gen Muhoozi claimed Ssebuufu was being held in his basement “learning Runyankore” and said, “Now I’m practising on his so-called ‘military commander’. Using him as a punching bag.”

Gen Muhoozi’s online outbursts have sparked national concern, with various individuals and organisations condemning the CDF’s conduct. This came after the police spokesperson, Mr Rusoke Kituuma, had said the police do not have Ssebuufu in their custody, creating confusion over his whereabouts and the legality of his detention.

This lack of clarity forced Ms Mariam Wangadya, the chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), to issue an a directive on May 2, demanding Gen Muhoozi to cause the release of Eddie Mutwe from his custody.

She said failure to heed the directive would amount to contempt under Article 53(1) (d) of the Constitution. “Whereas Edward Rogers Ssebuufu also known as Eddie Mutwe has been in your custody since 26th April, 2025, and whereas the Commission is satisfied that he is being unlawfully detained or restricted, this is to direct you to cause the immediate release of Edward Rogers Ssebuufu from your custody failure of which, you may be liable for contempt under Article 53(1) (d) of the Constitution,” reads part of Ms Wangadya’s release order.

But in what appears like a response to Ms Wangadya’s order, Gen Muhoozi in one of his posts on X at the weekend said: “I will only release Eddie to Mzee when he gives me the order. He [Eddie] would have learnt the history of NRA/UPDF by then. And will understand that NRM is a party that represents the whole country. It can never be defeated.”

Katikkiro petitions

Similarly, Buganda Kingdom premier Charles Peter Mayiga, while addressing the 33rd session of the Lukkiko, asked Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to release Mutwe, saying abducting those he does not agree with politically was not right.

“I urge Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who posted on his X account that he is holding Mr Ssebuufu to release him. If he committed any offence, he should be taken to the nearest police station for thorough investigation and subsequent prosecution before the courts of law,” he said.

Mayiga said people should accept that there are differences in political affiliation, but they have to work together for the betterment of the country.

“You should pick a leaf from the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II that despite differences in faith, colour and clans, all his subjects can come together for a certain cause,” he said.

Lukwago wants Gen Muhoozi

On his part, Mr Erias Lukwago, the interim president of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), called for the arrest of Gen Muhoozi for defying an order issued by Ms Wangadya “The Commission has powers equivalent to a court, and I urge it to act decisively.

“If Justice Wangadya and her team orders are to carry any weight, then today, she must issue a warrant of arrest against Muhoozi. Otherwise, the entire process will be treated as a mockery,” he told Journalists at the PFF offices in Kampala He said PFF has assembled a team of senior lawyers to petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) over continued cases of abductions and enforced disappearances in Uganda.

Voices of freedom for Eddie Mutwe, others in jail

Charles Peter Mayiga, Katikkiro of Buganda:

“The acts of abducting people, torturing journalists, and threatening people will not yield any fruit. Now, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba abducted Edward Sebuufu (Eddie Mutwe), accusing him of having a beard and not knowing Runyankole...’’

Richard Muyombya, FDC Deputy Spokesman:

“As the FDC party, we stand for justice, democracy, and human rights. We will not tolerate such abuses and will fight for the rule of law and the protection of citizens’ rights. We call on all Ugandans to join us in demanding accountability and justice for Ssebufu...’’

Mariam Wangadya, UHRC chairperson:

‘‘...whereas Edward Rogers Ssebuufu also known as Eddie Mutwe has been in your custody since April 26 and whereas the Commission is satisfied that he is being unlawfully detained or restricted, this is to direct you [Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba] to cause the immediate release of Ssebufu...”

Robert Kyagulanyi, NUP party leader: “Eddie Mutwe is all of us. Today it is him, tomorrow it could be anyone of us. Museveni’s brutal son is illegally holding, torturing, and dehumanising him while he boasts about it. He says he is teaching Eddie Runyankole! Eddie represents more than himself. He represents all of us who dare to dream of a just and free country. As painful as these times are, we must not despair...’’

Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS:

“I condemn, in the strongest terms, the unconstitutional abduction, torture and illegal detention of Eddie Mutwe under orders of the military chief @mkainerugaba...Most disturbing is his incitement of ethnic hatred, a grave violation of our laws. As a Munyankore I say to Mr Muhoozi

@NotinMyName #FreeEddieMutwe #FreeKizzaBesigye #FreeObeidLutale.’’

Nicholas Opiyo, human rights activist:

“It is not the first time that @Eddie Mutwe is being targeted, tortured and humiliated. In September of 2018, he was arrested, charged with treason, and remanded in Gulu Central Prison. That case has, to this day, not been formally dismissed.’’

Dr Stella Nyanzi, human rights advocate:

“I am Eddie Mutwe. My family cried when I was abducted in 2017. My friends, comrades, and total strangers stood in solidarity with me. My leaders and several other leaders demanded my freedom. I, too, will join the WE ARE EDDIE MUTWE solidarity gathering this evening.”

Ronnah Namara, Eddy Mutwe’s wife:

‘‘I send this message to General Muhoozi. I do not have the power to fight back, but I request the release of my husband, Edward Ssebufu, back to my children because he is not a criminal.’’