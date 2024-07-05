Masaka court remands three over vending bananas on city street

Three traders appeared before Masaka City Court Magistrate Peter Ahumuza Mugisha on Thursday and were remanded to Bukoto government prison for vending matooke on the streets. They face two counts of violating the Markets Act 2023 and Roads Act 2019.

According to court records, the trio was selling matooke on Elgin Street outside Masaka Central Market, contravening the Market Act, which requires them to operate from gazetted places. Despite repeated warnings from city council authorities, they continued trading on the streets.

The traders pleaded not guilty and requested bail, but the prosecution objected, seeking to make an example of them to deter other traders who have ignored warnings. The magistrate adjourned the case until July 8.

Samuel Ahabwe, Nyendo/Mukungwe Municipality Clerk, stated that the city council has engaged with traders on the issue, but they have refused to comply. He warned that traders operating on streets will be arrested and prosecuted, as they are unfairly competing with market vendors.

Last year, matooke vendors complained that their products ripened quickly inside the market, prompting them to sell outside. Vendors have also protested excessive market fees, ranging from Shs 30,000 to Shs 200,000 monthly, depending on the type of goods sold.

MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

