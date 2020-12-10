Masaka Diocese Bishop Jjumba contracts Covid-19

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

Masaka Diocesan authorities have confirmed that Bishop Serverus Jjumba contracted Covid-19 and is currently receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

This comes days after health authorities in Masaka confirmed that six senior catholic priests in the diocese had also contracted the deadly disease.

A source in the diocese told Daily Monitor on Wednesday that Bishop Jjumba was initially rushed to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital before being referred to Mulago.

According to, the Bishop is sick, but he is steadily improving.

“It’s true the Bishop is sick and is currently at Mulago National Referral Hospital, but you shouldn’t cause alarm to the public. As we pray to God, the doctors are also doing everything possible to save his life,” Fr. Ronald Mayanja, the diocese’s communications director said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Bishop Jjumba ,58, was consecrated bishop on July 6 last year replacing Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa who retired at the age of 75 in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Kiboga District Health Officer, Dr Michael Musiitwa on Wednesday succumbed to Covid-19 at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he was admitted two weeks ago.

Dr Musiitwa 47, has for over ten years served as Kiboga Hospital medical superintendent until two months ago.

Mr Grace Byakika, the Kiboga District focal person confirmed Dr Musiitwa’s death. He described him as an exceptional doctor who worked closely with all health staff.

During his decade- long career in Kiboga, Dr Musiitwa also worked at Bukomero Health Centre IV as the officer- in-charge.

“Dr Musitwa contracted the disease from a patient he treated at home. When he started feeling unwell, he self -isolated himself for some time until when he was transferred to Kampala where he has lost the battle to Coronavirus,” Mr Byakika said.

