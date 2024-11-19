Masaka Diocese insists on extra charges in govt-aided schools

The Masaka Diocesan Education Secretariat has vowed to continue charging extra fees, which were outlawed in all schools under the government’s free education programmes.

According to Rev Fr Michael Kamulegeya, the diocesan education secretary, the zero fees policy in public schools under the UPE programme is not feasible, saying the government has failed to provide sufficient teachers, feeding and capitation grants to enable them to cater for all the needs of the learners.

Rev Fr Kamulegeya said all Church-founded schools through their school management committees have agreed with parents to charge a reasonable fee for the smooth running of the institutions. “It’s unrealistic to think that this can end [collecting extra fees] without a serious action by the government, through our management committees and boards we consult with all stakeholders and have a consensus prior to introducing any fees, ” he said during the diocesan Teachers’ Day celebrations in Masaka City last week. Fr. Kamulegeya also urged the chief administrative officers and education officers in Greater Masaka area to stop making teacher transfers without involving the foundation bodies.

“We have revoked many teacher transfers just because some district officials don’t follow the Education Act, 2008, which mandates the foundation bodies to be involved in any change that affects the institution,” he noted.

“We have strategic plans for each institution and values we cherish, so engaging us helps in harmonisation and ensuring proper transition that does not cause any negative impact,” he added. Msgr Dominic Ssengooba, the diocesan vicar general, urged teachers to prioritise the Church’s mission of ensuring that schools are centres of evangelisation and always be exemplary as learners emulate what teachers do. “Learners adapt what you portray while interacting with them, so endeavour to behave professionally for them to emulate good behaviours,” he said. Government speaks

Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education, said the government can allow the levying of some fees in UPE schools if there is consensus between management and parents.

“What we condemn is chasing away learners from schools over failure to pay excessive school fees in government-aided schools set without the knowledge of parents,” he guided.

Mr John Baptist Kivumbi, a parent of two girls at St Mary’s Kisunku Primary School in Kyotera District, said schools, which follow the government’s directive have lagged.

“We agreed to pay a range of Shs25,000 to Shs40,000 per term and the school managed to hire more teachers to bridge gaps; our children can be fed well on the same fee, as things appear in Uganda, someone thinking that education can be completely free is unserious,” he said.

Fr Kamulegeya noted that the prevalent situations determine the fees they levy in the schools such as staffing gaps and cost of food items. However, they always monitor to ensure that excessive rates are not set. Masaka Diocese has at least 500 primary schools, 77 secondary schools and 15 technical and vocational institutions scattered in all 10 administrative units in Greater Masaka

Trend

For more than two decades, there has been a lack of a clear feeding programme in UPE schools, which has caused massive dropouts and absenteeism as many pupils cannot stand the biting hunger at school.