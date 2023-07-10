Masaka Diocese set to ordain  20 new priests

Masaka Diocese has started preparations for ordination of new 20 priests.

The ordination ceremony, the second in one year, is slated for August 12 at Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral – Kitovu.

According to Rev Fr Mugagga Tamale, the diocesan vocations director, the new priests are from 20 parishes in the diocese.

“All candidates that will be elevated to the order of priesthood were last year ordained as deacons and sent to different parishes to gain more pastoral experience and strengthen them to encounter challenges they will meet during their vocational services,” he said in an interview on Saturday.

The candidates set for priestly ordination are deacons Innocent Bukenya from Kinoni Parish, John Kirumira (Ssaza Parish), Gerald Kizito (Nkoni Parish), John Kikulwe (Kitovu Parish), Deus Kiweewa (Kindu Parish), Mugaga Lubowa (Mateete Parish), James Mawejje (Kimaanya Parish), George William Mukalazi (Kimaanya Parish), Robert Mukalazi (Kinoni Parish) and Joreme Ssebayiga (Kalungu Parish).

Others are; Bernard Ssegwanyi (Makukulu Parish), Simon Peter Sserwadda(Bisanje Parish), Charles Sserunjoji (Kkindu Parish), Luke Mawejje (Mpambire Parish), John Paul Mulindwa (Katimba Parish), John Ssebandeke (Buyoga Parish), John Mary Ssengabi (Sssanje Parish), Aloysius Ssebugulu (Ssanje Parish), Mapera Mabirizi(Bisanje Parish) and Bruno Wesaka (Bannakaloli brothers).

The forthcoming ordination will bring the total number of priests in Masaka Diocese to 322 .Of the 322 priests, some are currently working directly in parishes while others in diocesan development departments, schools and health facilities, among others.

During last year’s ceremony, a total of 21 seminarians became deacons while a total of 17 deacons were ordained priests.

This will be the fourth ordination ceremony to be presided over by Bishop Serverus Jjumba since he assumed office in July 2019. Masaka Diocese has a total of 56 catholic parishes while deaneries are 15.