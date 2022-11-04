Masaka Ebola task force struggles to trace contacts of first victim

Masaka City Ebola task force is struggling to trace contacts of the 23-year-old first victim in the region who succumbed to the virus after being evacuated to Entebbe treatment centre on Wednesday morning.

Mr Ronald Katende, the Masaka City Resident Commissioner, said that although they managed to get the key contacts (the parents of the deceased), they are having an uphill task to trace all the people that interacted with the victim on her way from Kabowa in Kampala to Masaka on October 31.

“We are still challenged by misinformation that is surrounding the people the victim interacted with in Masaka upon her arrival on October 31,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

Mr Katende, however, said he is going to convene a task force meeting soon to discuss how they are going to further handle the issue of contact tracing and the fate of the clinic (St. Joseph Clinic-Kimaanya) where the 23-year-old female victim was first admitted before being referred to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

“We are aware that St. Joseph Clinic is still operating normally, and we have received concerns about their operations, but I cannot single-handedly come up with a final decision. We are going to discuss that in the task force meeting, and we shall update the media on what we would have agreed upon,” he added.

The deceased, who was a resident of Kabowa in Kampala, came to Kimaanya A, Masaka City suburb at the request of her parents after her health situation deteriorated and she was later found with symptoms of Ebola, and she was immediately isolated and later evacuated to Entebbe Treatment centre where she succumbed to the virus on Wednesday morning.

Mr Charles Tumushime, the principal administrator of Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, said the four health workers that worked on the victim are under isolation in Kampala, as they try to trace other people that had direct or indirect contact with the medics.