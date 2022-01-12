Masaka fishermen cry foul over high public toilet fees

Fishermen at Lambu and Bukakkata landing sites in Masaka District have expressed concern over high fees charged for using public toilets.

Mr Bruce Birakwate, a fisherman, on Monday said they are charged Shs300 per visit to access the toilets.

This means if one is to visit the toilet five times a day, it would require them to pay Shs1,500, which many residents said they cannot afford.

Both landing sites have five public toilets of which four are at Lambu .

All the toilets are managed by Mpongo Company Limited , a firm overseeing operations at the two landing sites.

Sanitation facilities submerged

Pit-latrines in the area were submerged in 2020 due to the rising water levels in Lake Victoria, forcing residents to use the modern toilets.

Those who cannot afford public toilets ease themselves in buckets or polythene bags and dispose of their waste in the lake .

Ms Hellen Namyalo, a member of village health team at Lambu, said cholera or other water-borne diseases could break out due to poor waste disposal.

“We are already recording diarrhoea cases among children between three and five years at the both landing sites. We appeal to the government and district leaders to intervene before we experience an outbreak of diseases ,” she said.

Ms Anna Nalugo, a fish dealer, said she can’t afford to pay Shs300 as many times as her children wish to use the toilet .

“I am a single mother with four children who visit the toilet many times. I can’t ably meet toilet fees and also sustain our livelihood which prompts us to use polythene bags ,” she said

She appealed to the company to charge them at least Shs1,000 monthly to enable residents frequently use the toilets .

Mr Gerald Lubezi , the Bukakkata Sub-county councillor, said residents had already asked him to table the matter before the council.

“We are also engaging the managers of Mpongo Company Limited to reduce the toilet fees or build more public toilets,” he said.

Mr Aloysius Jjuuko, the LC3 chairperson, said poor human waste disposal is a public health concern, adding that any delay to address it will expose residents to diseases .

“The company managing the landing sites has to listen to people’s concerns and if it fails, we will mobilise residents to stop paying fees to the company,” he said.

However, Mr Rashid Babu, the company manager , said the toilet fees are reasonable and a big percent of it is spent on maintaining the facilities .

“Our toilet fees are not high because most of the residents are contented with the fees except a few who are politicising the issue,” he said.

Sanitation report