Masaka grappling with poor disposal of medical waste

Masaka City locals who work or live near a landfill in Bulango Village are concerned about the poor disposal of medical waste. These locals include Ms Aminah Nabukeera, a single mother of three, who earns from sorting and selling solid waste from the landfill. Among the key encumbrances Ms Nabukeera encounters during her work is the poor disposal of medical waste mixed with domestic refuse, among others, which poses a health risk to her and those in the environs. When one visits the landfill, various medical waste like needles, blades, infectious waste like blood-stained cotton pieces and gloves, and pharmaceutical waste are visible everywhere.

According to Schedule Four of the National Environment (Waste Management) Regulations, medical waste, unless controlled or segregated, is considered hazardous, and Section 26 mandates a person who generates hazardous waste to ensure it is segregated from non-hazardous waste. The regulations further mandate the source to deliver it to a waste handler licensed to receive hazardous waste. However, sources say several clinics and dispensaries in the suburbs of Masaka City do not observe these regulations and instead, mix up medical waste with other garbage, yet it is supposed to be incinerated.

“We have talked, but nothing is changing. We lack essential needs like hand gloves for our safety, and we risk getting diseases like tetanus,”Ms Nabukeera said, in an interview with Daily Monitor on August 17. Mr Suzan Nakintu, who resides near the landfill, said the stench from the site is unbearable, and the situation worsens when workers burn it since all the bad smoke ends up in their homes. “We are wondering why medical waste, which is meant to be incinerated at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, ends up here. It seems some people are sleeping on the job,” she said.

Mr Charles Tumushimye, the outgoing Masaka Regional Referral Hospital administrator, said the facility is not responsible for collecting and or receiving medical waste generated in the area. “It’s a mandate of the city council to ensure there is an entity to execute that work. I think the easiest way is to assess the capacity of every health unit to handle that waste properly before approving its license because it's automatic that it will generate it,”he said. Mr Muhammad Mbaziira, a member of the Village Health Team (VHT) for Matanga Cell in Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality, said the city authority is doing enough to manage waste effectively.

“Residents in areas far from the central business area just hear that the city has garbage trucks, but they don’t reach many areas, which triggers irresponsible disposal of waste,” he said. Mr Mbazira adds:“We try to guide the operators of the health facilities, but this problem keeps coming up. The city authorities need to come up with a lasting solution before it is too late,” he added. Ms Prossy Kabanda, the publicity officer at Biodiversity Conservation Foundation (BCF), a local environmental conservation organisation in Masaka City, said poor disposal of medical waste is not only a threat to human health but also to the environment.

“It causes pollution to soil and water bodies, even unpleasant odours that come mainly from medical waste is also a challenge to realise a clean and healthy city. We ask the leaders to accord serious attention to this matter,” she said.

Mr Michael Mulindwa Nakumusana, the mayor of Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality, which houses the biggest number of private and public health facilities, observed that the problem of hazardous waste can be addressed by strengthening the city's enforcement department . “We struggled a lot to lobby and have a special court that handles city matters, but it has been underutilised. Errant city dwellers should be subjected to court to force compliance because they are well sensitised now. Medical practitioners know how dangerous it is to dump medical waste anywhere, but some do it with impunity,” Mr Nakumusana said.

During the evaluation of the city’s state of community health recently in Masaka City, Dr Patrick Kasendwa, the city health officer, acknowledged the challenge. He said casual workers at the landfill continue to report the challenge of medical waste being mixed with other garbage, such as domestic refuse. “We are soon launching a crackdown on all private clinics; the proprietors must show us how they manage their waste, and whoever is found non compliant shall face the law,” Mr Kasendwa said. Mr Alex Baingana, the Masaka deputy city clerk, revealed that they have since contracted a private company, Metro Health Company, to collect and manage all medical waste in the city.

“During an inspection visit to the landfill site, I witnessed huge volumes of medical waste, which I think is smuggled and dumped at the site at night. We used to get support from Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, where health units could take their waste for incineration, but that arrangement ended. We have now contracted a company and we hope for better results,” Mr Baingana said. A proprietor of a private health unit in Kijabwemi, a Masaka City suburb, who preferred anonymity to speak freely about the matter, said they usually bury some medical waste, though they sometimes dump some waste (non-dangerous) at garbage skips in the area.

What the law says

Improper waste disposal contravenes Section 12(1) of the National Environment Waste Management Regulations, 1998, which states: “An industry shall not discharge or dispose of waste in any state into the environment, unless the waste has been treated in a treatment facility in a manner approved by the lead agency in consultation with the Authority.”

The authority in this case is National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

The Stockholm Convention on medical waste management requires all countries to treat biomedical waste before it is disposed of. Medical waste, which contains toxic elements and radiotherapy material, is dangerous to human health.





