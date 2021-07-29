Masaka groom killed four days to introduction ceremony

By GERTRUDE MUTYABA More by this Author

Police in Masaka District in central Uganda are investigating the murder of a 47-year- old resident of Kitanga village, Kabonera Sub County amid growing concerns of insecurity in the area.

James Ddamulira whose introduction ceremony had been scheduled on August 1, 2021 is said to have been trailed and hacked to death by unknown assailants on Tuesday night.

A new pair of shoes, shirt and trousers which he had reportedly bought for the occasion were found next to his body which was dumped in a maize plantation.

Police also recovered an empty bottle of beer at the scene.

In the neighboring Kaseta village, another person was also attacked on the same night and left nursing serious injuries, barely a week after two other people were killed in the same manner.

Mr Joseph Kabugo is currently fighting for his life at Masaka regional referral hospital following the Tuesday attack.

The Kitanga village LCI chairperson, Mr Alfred Muwonge said killings have increased in his area leaving residents horrified.

"We have been informing police at the regional offices about the growing insecurity in the area but in vain. They (police) have not done anything to help us," said Mr Muwonge.

The village vice chairperson, Mr Ben Mpindi Mubejjo said that there is not enough security in the area because people spend the whole night moving and shouting.

Nurseds attend to Mr Joseph Kabugo at Masaka regional referral hospital after he was attacked on Tuesday night by unknown assailants.

Ddamulira’s friend, Ms Christine Nabadda told this reporter that they were in preparations to travel to Lwankoni in Kyotera District where he was to be introduced to the family of his new girlfriend.

"He recently told me that he was going to buy some things for the introduction and wedding ceremonies. Yesterday (Tuesday) he went and bought new shoes, a shirt and trousers which he was found with at the crime scene," Ms Najuuko said.

The Southern police spokesperson Muhammad Nsubuga confirmed the attacks and said police has so far arrested two people to help them in investigations.

"We used our sniffer dog to arrest the duo but we advise people to adhere to standard operating procedures, and should also adopt the neighborhood watch system to help save lives of others," Mr Nsubuga said.

Lwengo residents worry over killings

In a related development, residents of Lwengo District are living in fear following a spate of killings.

Thugs have killed five people in different parts of the district in a period of less than 10 days. The victims include two UPDF reservists and three other residents.

The residents have called upon the authorities to deploy more security personnel in the district to ensure their safety.

Mr John Mary Ssekindu, a resident of Kamenyamigo Village in Kasaana Parish, Kkigo Sub-county, said:“In the case of the two UPDF reserve force personnel, the assailants did not take away any of their belongings, including the money and the two bicycles, among other property. This is strange. We want the district security teams to be vigilant and track down the assailants. We are not safe.”

The district security teams have, however, assured the residents of security, saying the incidents are isolated, adding that the culprits will be arrested and prosecuted.

The deputy Resident District Commissioner, Ms Marriam Mugisha Kagaiga, said the security teams have already arrested some suspects.

Police detectives at the scene

“We have about four suspects in connection with the recent murders, among other criminality acts in the district. Our people should remain calm and cooperate with the security in availing more information regarding any suspicious acts within their respective areas. The criminals will be tracked down,” she said.

Police speak out

The district police commander, Mr Peter Akampulira, said the suspects are linked to a wider criminal gang that they are pursuing.

“The security operations recovered exhibits, including UPDF uniforms. We urge residents to abide by the set curfew guidelines and remain vigilant as the security tracks down the criminal elements,” Mr Akampulira said.

Last Friday, assailants killed army reserves John Kabanda, a resident of Bigando Village and Vincent Kalya, a resident of Nzizi Village in Kkingo Sub-county Lwengo District.

Investigations indicate that the assailants used blunt objects to hit their victims and later strangled them before dumping their bodies in coffee and banana plantations.

Other victims include Fred Sserugo a salon operator, Kyoma Ssenabulya, a taxi driver, and Manisuli Kizito, a businessman.

In 2018, the district experienced a wave of unexplained murders that targeted women and children.

Senior police officers camped in the district to monitor the security situation that had spilled over to the neighbouring Bukomansimbi.



