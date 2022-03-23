Masaka Hospital gets Shs600m plant to boost oxygen capacity

Masaka Hospital with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has received another oxygen plant “to increase the capacity of oxygen supplies at the regional referral hospital.”

“At the peak of Covid-19 pandemic in 2022, Unicef realized that the facility could not raise the amount of oxygen it needed and offered to support the hospital to get another oxygen plant,” Dr Nathan Onyachi, the hospital director said.

The old oxygen plant, established in 2017 used to produce 15 cubic metres of oxygen, but it recently broke down after getting a mechanical problem.

Dr Onyachi said the new oxygen plant has capacity to produce 30 cubic metres of oxygen (approximately 60 cylinders of oxygen a day).

He said the hospital is planning to start piping oxygen directly to patient beds in wards and stop the old tradition of carrying oxygen cylinders to the wards.

“We currently have enough oxygen supplies and there will be no more hustle of carrying oxygen cylinders to the wards,” he added.

The plant which is estimated to cost Shs600m also has a two- year warrant of servicing in case it breaks down.

Mr Edward Kabuye, the hospital administrator said the oxygen they had could only support 15 patients yet they used to receive over 60 patients in need of oxygen in the past months.