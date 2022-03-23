Masaka Hospital halts charging fees in dental unit

The management of Masaka Regional Referral Hospital has halted payment of Shs5,000 charged from patients seeking services in the dental unit.

The hospital director Dr Nathan Onyachi said they are suspending the fee to “first seek views from stakeholders on how the dental unit should run under the current public–private arrangement.”

“The university administration had started asking patients to pay Shs 5,000 for the services but they should suspend the fees indefinitely as several stakeholders are consulted,” he remarked during an interview on Tuesday.

Last month, all dental services were shifted to Equator University of Science and Technology (EQUSAT) medical school which is adjacent to the hospital.

The development was in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between the two institutions in 2014 and “aimed at improving dental services in the area.”

The university has already set up a state- of –the- art diagnostic and medical imaging centre.

The first stakeholders’ meeting, according to Dr Onyachi, is expected to take place on March, 29 at EQUSAT campus.

“The university authorities may not be able to tell patients at the public wing to go out and buy supplies.

These are issues we want to discuss and come up with a solution.” He noted.

He said he is optimistic that through their partnership with EQUSAT, they will offer specialised dental services including artificial teeth manufacturing and modern imaging among others.

EQUSAT spokesperson Mr Shaban Lukoya said the university will implement decisions taken by stakeholders.

“The hospital management has already communicated to us about that [fee] and we have suspended it until a final decision is taken,” he said.

He explained that services at the dental unit which were for free will remain as such, but there will be cost sharing at the private wing to help the university raise some money to maintain equipment.

Mr Lukoya said the dental unit at the university is fitted with 12 dental chairs, offering a wide range of services.

“We are yet to increase the number of experts to offer more specialized services to the patients.” he added.