Masaka hospital officials right on CT scan fees - IGG

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has downplayed claims raised by health activists that Masaka Regional Referral Hospital is being mismanaged.

Health activists under the Southern Region Social Rights Association (SRSRA) had written to the IGG alleging that some hospital officials were charging fees for CT scan services without properly accounting for the proceeds. The activists also complained about the scrapping of meals previously provided to needy patients, among other issues.

However, in a letter responding to the activists’ concerns, the IGG said investigations had revealed that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine, had authorised the charging of fees for the use of the CT scan at the regional hospital. “The fees collected for accessing CT services range between Shs120,000 and Shs200,000, depending on the service the patient requires. The funds collected under this arrangement are used for periodic repairs, maintenance and replacement of some consumables, on top of the extra funds received by the private wing of the hospital. In the end, these become part of the non-tax revenue generated by the hospital,” read part of the IGG September 1 letter.

The letter is signed by Mr Robert Luminsa Lugoloobi, the director of anti-corruption at the Inspectorate of Government. The IGG further said the hospital had limited the supply of meals to selected groups of patients, such as malnourished children, psychiatric patients and traffic crash victims brought in by police, due to financial constraints. “The purpose of this communication, therefore, is to inform you of our findings and consequently the decision to close the file,” the letter added

However, the activists have criticised the IGG, saying the investigations were shallow and based on “lies” gathered from hospital administrators. Mr Swaibu Sulambaaya, the chairperson of SRSRA, questioned where the current hospital administration had allocated funds previously used to provide meals for all inpatients. “Giving a single meal to patients is not too much. The patients in the wards they claim to give food are few, and we think adding the number of needy patients in other wards is possible. By the way, the people they replaced in office used to feed almost all patients at the hospital,” Mr Sulambaaya said.

In 2023, the hospital administration started reducing food rations to patients, citing financial constraints. Since then, meals have only been provided to patients in critical wards, such as the psychiatric ward and those brought in by police. Before scrapping meals for most inpatients, the hospital management offered three meals daily: porridge with milk for breakfast and posho and beans for both lunch and supper. On Wednesdays, inpatients were served a special meal of pilao (meat and rice).

According to hospital records, only about 20 percent of patients receiving medical services at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital can be given food. The facility admits more than 360 patients daily. “The hospital receives only Shs80 million annually for meals, compared to at least Shs250 million required by the facility to feed the growing patient population,” said Masaka Hospital Principal Administrator, Mr Robert Mpanga. Mr Mpanga added that they appreciated the concerns of the activists and the patients who seek medical services at the facility. He said the hospital had continuously requested the Ministry of Health to allocate more funds so that more patients could be provided with meals.

Food crisis

In 2009, the then hospital management claimed that the Shs44 million they were receiving to buy food and drugs was channelled by the government to the National Medical Stores, leaving no budget for free meals. Free meals were later reinstated in 2014 before management suspended them again in 2023.

In June, the SRSRA members called on Masaka Regional Referral Hospital to include road traffic crash victims among the few inpatients receiving free meals, citing a growing humanitarian concern. They said many patients admitted after accidents were too weak to purchase food and drinks and risk complications when taking medication on an empty stomach.

Admissions

On average, Masaka Regional Referral Hospital receives at least 1,800 outpatients and about 360 admissions daily, including a minimum of 40 new deliveries. But the hospital continues to receive less funds.



