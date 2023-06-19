Masaka Hospital’s Shs12b maternity complex lies idle

The management of Masaka Regional Referral Hospital is seeking Shs2.6 billion from the Ministry of Finance to operationalise a child and maternity complex.

According to Mr Charles Tumushiimye, the hospital administrator, the construction of the complex was completed by the contractor, Tirupati Development Uganda Limited, nine years ago. However, the Ministry of Finance has not yet released Shs 2.6 billion for equipping the facility and paying for utilities.

“Utilities like water and electricity are essential services; we can’t attempt to open up this facility without funds to pay for such services because we have already accumulated arrears for utilities,” he said on Sunday.

However, Mr Tumusiimye said the primary focus is on securing the money for utilities as they patiently wait for Shs2 billion for equipment.

“We have the equipment we’re using from the maternity and pediatric wards. Even if the Shs2 billion is not provided we can improvise and have the new facility opened,” he added.

Ms Aminah Nabukenya, a caregiver to Ms Shakirah Nabaweesi, who is due to deliver, said the new complex will decongest the maternity ward.

“Immediately after delivering, mothers are ordered to vacate the ward and occupy tents outside with their babies to create space for new admissions. I hope the new facility is big enough to accommodate a bigger number of mothers,” she said at the weekend.

The construction of the 400-bed facility commenced in 2015 and was expected to be complete in 2017 at Shs10.6 billion.

While inspecting the facility last November,State minister for Economic Monitoring, Ms Beatrice Akello pledged to push for the release of funds for its operations.

Mr Miraj Barot, the managing director of Tirupati Development Uganda Limited, attributed the delays to the Covid-19 pandemic, delays by the government to release funds, and changes in the designs.

He said the changes in design cost Shs1.6 billion and pushed the total project cost to Shs 12.2 billion.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, said: “That matter was brought to our attention, If it was included in the submissions made for budgetary allocations in this incoming financial year, they will receive the funds. It’s in our interest to have that maternity complex operationalised,” he said.

Upon completion, the complex will have two state –of-the-art theatres,a gynaecology unit, antenatal and neonatal centres, labour and post-natal wards, a nutrition unit and an adolescent health unit.

Masaka Hospital, with 330 beds, receives at least 1,800 outpatients and about 360 admissions daily, of which a minimum of 40 are new deliveries.

About Masaka hospital

Masaka Regional Referral Hospital was a treatment centre for syphilis in the late 1920s. It was elevated to a referral level in 1995 to offer services to the greater southern region districts.

Since then, hospital management has been grappling with a lack of space for patients, drug stock outs, among others.