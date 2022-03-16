Masaka hospital staff ordered to renew tenancy agreements or lose housing

What you need to know:

  • Dr Nathan Onyachi, the director of Masaka Regional Referral Hospital , said the tenancy agreement for all staff is clear that every after three years, the term of occupation expires and they have to reapply for the housing.

Health workers at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital risk being evicted from staff quarters if they fail to renew their tenancy agreements by end of this month, Daily Monitor has established.

