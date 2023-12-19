Masaka hospital suspends surgeon over extortion claims

The management of Masaka Regional Referral Hospital has finally suspended a senior surgeon accused of extorting money from unsuspecting patients.

The accused’s luck ran out after Mr Charles Matovu, a father of a patient who required a service at the facility, accused the surgeon of soliciting Shs700,000 bribe from him.

Mr Matovu, a resident of Bukoto Kyanakasi Village in Kimaanya /Kabonera Municipality in Masaka City, claims his son, who is battling suspected kidney cancer, missed a service at the public facility in October after he reportedly failed to pay the accused doctor before his son could get an operation.

“My child has a swelling on his right kidney, which has made his stomach swell and developed difficulty in urinating and continuous weight loss among other symptoms. We were advised that he could be operated on at Masaka hospital, but because we could not raise the money, he was not operated, although we later learnt that the operation was not necessary and we were referred to the Uganda Cancer Institute in Kampala where he is currently receiving treatment,” he said at the weekend.

The claims against the said doctor, however, did not go down well with the hospital administration, which opened up investigations into the matter and resolved to suspend him.

In the suspension letter dated December 5, the hospital director, Dr James Elima, says they had numerous complaints against the accused medic’s alleged misconduct, including allegations of carrying out “illegal theatre operations” at the weekend, wondering why the surgeon had decided to carry out an operation on the minor yet it was not necessary.

“….the above complaint, coupled with the fact that management has heard many allegations of extortion against you, including carrying out illegal theatre operations over the weekend, all collaborates to indicate that you have extortionist behaviour. This act cannot be tolerated by the institution and as a result, the top management in its sitting on November 28, … resolved to suspend you for three months effective immediately,” the letter, also copied to Dr Robert Wangoda, the head of surgery department and other department heads, reads in part.

The hospital principal administrator, Mr Charles Tumushiime, said the accused doctor was under probation and the Health Service Commission has since been notified about his conduct.

The accused surgeon, however, dismissed the claims, saying they are all intended at tarnish his name.