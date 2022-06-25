Masaka in celebratory mood ahead of Kabaka’s visit

Masaka City has been thrown into a celebratory mood ahead of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s visit.

The Kabaka will be in the city today to officially launch the Masaza Cup Football Tournament where all the 18 counties in Buganda kingdom take part.

Kabaka’s subjects have already erected arches and his effigies along all roads entering Masaka City, designed in the traditional regalia of bark cloth and reeds.

Buganda Royalists in celebratory mood ahead of Kabaka's visit in Masaka City on June 25, 2022. PHOTO/RICHARD KYANJO



Kabaka’s chief in the area (Buddu County), Mr Jude Muleke said all is set for the D-Day where Buddu and Mawogola counties will play the opening match at Masaka Recreation Grounds.

“ All is set and many people are already pouring into the city to grace the occasion .We are grateful to the Kabaka for selecting Masaka Recreation Grounds as the venue for launching this year’s Masaza football tournament in our kingdom,” he said