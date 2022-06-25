Masaka in celebratory mood ahead of Kabaka’s visit
What you need to know:
- The Kabaka will be in the city today to officially launch the Masaza Cup Football Tournament where all the 18 counties in Buganda kingdom take part
Masaka City has been thrown into a celebratory mood ahead of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s visit.
The Kabaka will be in the city today to officially launch the Masaza Cup Football Tournament where all the 18 counties in Buganda kingdom take part.
Kabaka’s subjects have already erected arches and his effigies along all roads entering Masaka City, designed in the traditional regalia of bark cloth and reeds.
Kabaka’s chief in the area (Buddu County), Mr Jude Muleke said all is set for the D-Day where Buddu and Mawogola counties will play the opening match at Masaka Recreation Grounds.
“ All is set and many people are already pouring into the city to grace the occasion .We are grateful to the Kabaka for selecting Masaka Recreation Grounds as the venue for launching this year’s Masaza football tournament in our kingdom,” he said
Kabaka last visited the area in July 2021 during his 28th coronation anniversary held at Nkoni Palace, on the outskirts of Masaka City.