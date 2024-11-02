Masaka journalists get new leadership after years of waiting

Journalists in the Masaka sub-region under their umbrella Greater Masaka Journalists Association (GREMAJA) have chosen their new leaders.

The newly elected leaders are headed by Farish Magembe, a reporter with Next Media Group, Prossy Kabanda, the vice President (Radio Buddu), Tom Bukenya, general secretary (Ekisweko Fm), Jude Sonko, in charge of Games and Sports, (Radio Buddu), Antonio Kalyango, the publicity secretary (Nation Media Group, Matia Ssebufu, the treasurer (Radio Buddu) and Patrick Lwanyaga, secretary for Welfare (Centenary Radio).

Magembe polled 23 votes with his close competitor Badru Mujuzi garnering 3 votes, Denis Ntume pulled out of the race at the eleventh hour.

However, some districts such as Bukomansimbi, Sembabule, Kalangala, Kalungu, and Lyantonde are yet to choose their representatives on the GREMAJA executive committee.

In his acceptance speech, Magembe extended his heartfelt gratitude to all journalists for entrusting him with the leadership of GREMAJA.

“For me, this election represents an opportunity to serve each of you, embodying the true essence of leadership”. He said adding “Let us embrace a spirit of collaboration and leave behind any past disagreements.”

Background

GREMAJA, which unites journalists from Masaka, Lwengo, Kalungu, Sembabule, Kalangala, Kyotera , Lyantonde, Rakai and Bukomansimbi, was formed in November 2023 after the previous leadership of the South Buganda Journalists Association (Sobuja) led by Ismail Ssozi Ssekimpi failed to organise elections to usher in new leadership. Mr Ssekimpi’s two-year tenure elapsed in 2018, the same year elections were to be held.

On December 15, 2022, Journalists in the sub-region attempted to organise elections to pick new office bearers, but a group claiming to be “Sobuja founders “ led by Mzee Tomusange Kayinja, the Central Broadcasting Services (CBS) Radio ’s correspondent in Masaka rose up and frustrated the whole process saying that “they had been sidelined”.