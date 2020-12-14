Masaka judicial officers train in dispute resolution

By GERTUDE MUTYABA More by this Author

Judicial officers from Masaka City and its surrounding regions have been trained in alternative dispute resolutions, a bid aimed at reducing the huge case backlog that the Judiciary is grappling with.

The lead trainer, Associate Prof Shadat Ssemakula, the secretary of Uganda Law Deans Forum, said the alternative dispute resolution has many other advantages such as being speedy in resolving cases, less costly and championing confidentiality and reconciliation.

During the half-day training on Friday, more than 15 judicial officers were trained in mediation and arbitration.

“We have a lot of backlog of cases in our country and the best way of promoting justice is through the alternative dispute resolution. This is because through this arrangement, rather-than having a full blown litigation, it is another way of recapping our traditional mechanisms of resolving disputes,” Prof Ssemakula said.

“It is speedy and confidential. It promotes social cohesion in the communities and it also values human beings by making mistakes and correcting them but in litigation, we end up becoming enemies with one another since there is always a winner and loser,” he added.

The Gulu University law don also explained that alternative dispute resolution promotes the Constitution that demands a speedy trial.

According to the 2015 Judiciary File Census Report, the case backlog was standing at 37,827, which was an alarming figure. A case becomes backlog when it has been in the justice system for more than two years.

Alternative dispute resolution is a non-legal and informal process that the warring parties enter voluntarily in a bid to settle their grievance without undergoing the normal long litigation.

Lately, the Judiciary has made it mandatory for all civil cases to first undergo mediation before an independent arbiter and a case can only be heard by a judicial officer to its conclusion if the mediation fails.

Masaka resident judge Victoria Katamba Nakintu Nkwanga, while speaking on behalf of other judicial officers, appreciated the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for not only stopping at recruiting them into the Judicial service but also making a follow up to train and equip them with knowledge.

“You don’t only stop at appointing us but you ensure that we have necessary skills to execute the duties for which we have been appointed,” Justice Nkwanga said.

“So when you arm us with skills for mediation, sometimes, some of the parties that come to court are close relatives, so with the training in mediation, the skills will not only help us in reducing the case backlog but also maintain peace and harmony in society,” he added.

