Masaka leaders clash over blocked road

Masaka leaders inspect a section of Kyewalyanga Road, which is being developed by unknown people last Friday. PHOTO/WILSON KUTAMBA 

Kuta

By  Wilson Kutamba

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Masaka authorities express irregularities in land acquisition.

Masaka leaders have clashed with technical staff over the latter’s move to permanently close an access road in the city.
Political leaders led by Dr Abed Bwanika, the Kimaanya Member of Parliament, who is also  the chairperson of Masaka City Roads Committee, said Kyewalyanga Road is gazetted but a mysterious developer has since blocked a section of it with a plan to set up structures.

