Masaka leaders fail to decide on location of district offices

Authorities in Masaka are split over where to establish the district headquarters after council meetings called to decide where to put the headquarters ended without a tangible resolution about the matter.

Masaka district is faced with a challenge of where to put its headquarters after their premises were taken up by Masaka city administration.

In a council meeting chaired by the district speaker, Francis Kimuli, convened to deliberate on the matter failed to decide after the committee tasked to make a report on the issue told the council that their report was incomplete.

Masaka District councillors turned rowdy and others stormed out of the council meeting after the chairperson of the finance committee Peter Ssenkungu asked that the matter be deferred to the next council meeting expected in December.

“We are blessed that the former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi gave the district 5 acres of land, and another senior citizen George Mukasa of Buwunga Sub-county who also gave us land so we need to meet these people and other stakeholders plus getting the advice of the CAO before we can present a report to council,” he said.

Robert Twesigye, one of the councillors that stormed out- said he was surprised by Mr Ssenkungu’s revelation.

Masaka District chairperson Batemyeto Lukyamuzi asked councillors to allow the matter to be brought back to the council saying that “the committee had failed to handle the matter which the speaker rejected differing the matter to the next council meeting as Ssenkungu had asked.”