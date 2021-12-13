Masaka leaders oppose takeover of property

Masaka district local government headquarters at Kitabiro which Masaka City want to takeover. PHOTO/ ISSA ALIGA

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • Ever since Masaka was elevated to a city last year, some local leaders have been pushing to have the district headquarters remain in  the city, but councillors and other district leaders have opposed this idea, saying it is against the decentralisation policy.

A section of leaders in Masaka District have opposed a move by city authorities to take over some district property, citing an earlier agreement they had with them.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.