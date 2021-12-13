Masaka leaders oppose takeover of property

A section of leaders in Masaka District have opposed a move by city authorities to take over some district property, citing an earlier agreement they had with them.

According to the guidelines issued by Local Government Minister, Mr Raphael Magyezi, last year on how the new cities will operate , all tangible and intangible assets of districts , former municipal councils, division councils, annexed town councils, and sub-counties falling within the territorial boundaries of the city are supposed to be the latter’s property.

These include vacant land, markets, administrative buildings, stadia, bus parks, recreation centres, community halls, forest reserves, and landing sites.

However, the district leaders said they agreed with the city leaders to leave some properties such as the four-acre piece of land at Kitabiro, among others.

“We arrived at that position after the district council passed a resolution giving out at least 20 properties that were formerly owned by the district to the city, but it was resolved that we keep some four properties in the city to enable us generate revenue,” Mr Peter Ssenkungu, a councillor representing elderly persons at the district, said at the weekend.

He said some of the other properties the district reportedly decided to retain include a 2.5-acre piece of land at Ssaza Hill, a building near Masaka Central Market on Elgin Street, and another four-acre piece of land at Bwala Hill.

Mr Ssekungu said the properties which were handed over to the city include some prime land in Kijabwemi ,a Masaka City suburb, Ndegeya Core Primary Teachers College land, and another piece of land that is supposed to house a public science laboratory.

Threaten to sue city council

“ The move by city council authorities to forcefully takeover some properties belonging to the district is uncalled for.They keep bringing people here [at district headquarters] to inspect the building and we hear they are planning to put their city hall here . What they are doing is trespassing, and if they don’t stop ,we shall drag them to court,” Mr Ssenkungu, who is also the chairperson of the district finance committee , said.

Mr Francis Kimuli, the district speaker, said they have written to the Ministry of Local Government about the matter.

“We have proposed to the ministry to help us raise at least Shs1.5b to construct a district headquarters in another location , but before we get assurance for financial support, we need the properties that can enable us generate revenue to run the district or help us build new headquarters,” he added.

However, Ms Florence Namayanja, the city mayor, said the city has earmarked Kitabiro as a suitable place for the city council headquarters, dismissing claims that the district still owns the land.

“Unless they [district leaders] did understand the circular the line minister issued after creation of new cities last year, it clearly shows who owns properties within the city,” she said.

Background

Five years ago, the city council, then a municipality, sold one of its properties at Shs1.5b to raise money to construct the city hall. However, this project has not yet kicked off.

Ever since Masaka was elevated to a city last year, some local leaders have been pushing to have the district headquarters remain in the city, but councillors and other district leaders have opposed this idea, saying it is against the decentralisation policy.