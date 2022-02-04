Masaka leaders slam delay of parish model guidelines

  • Under the PDM programme, the government plans to give at least Shs100m to each of the 10,594 parishes countrywide, in a bid to bring nearly 39 percent of households from subsistence economy to commercial production.

Leaders in Masaka City and Masaka District have criticised government over its delay to release guidelines for implementation of the Parish Development Model programme (PDM).

