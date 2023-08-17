Masaka man hangs himself after killing lover

Police in Masaka City are investigating circumstances under which a man killed his girlfriend before hanging himself to death.

The suspect, Godfrey Ssekiranda,27, was a resident of Kinyasi Village in Sembabule District, while police identified the victim as 26-year-old Shakira Nalutaaya.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that Ssekiranda was angered by Nalutaaya’s failure to manage a mobile money business he had created for her in Kampala where she used to stay before relocating to Nyendo, Masaka City suburb.

According to locals, Ssekiranda had reportedly injected over Shs2m in the business after selling his piece of land in his home district of Sembabule.

Southern regional police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye said Ssekiranda confessed to killing his lover on August 16, according to a suicide note found on his’s body in Sembabule District where he hanged himself.

The note further suggests that Ssekiranda locked Nalutaaya's body in their rented room in Nyendo where she was found dead.

Kasirye condemned the incident, saying that "couples should always seek advice from marriage counselors, elders, or police family and child protection unit when they get misunderstings instead of deciding to take their lives away."

“He was found hanging on a tree in Sembabule where he fled after killing his spouse. We don’t think killing each other among lovers is necessary since most of the time, these issues can be solved if they engaged elders or even police,” he added.