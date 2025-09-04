Masaka Mayor Florence Namayanja cleared for second term

Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja has been cleared by the Electoral Commission (EC) to seek a second five-year term, as Uganda launched its nationwide nomination exercise for local council positions on Wednesday.

Namayanja, 64, who represents the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), vowed to continue her campaign against public land mismanagement and expand city greening initiatives if re-elected.

“I have scored highly in keeping the city clean in the past five years by collecting garbage and also fighting land grabbers. Public assets in Masaka are well protected under my leadership if I am given another term,” Namayanja said moments after her nomination was approved on Wednesday.

She highlighted achievements during her tenure, including a robust garbage collection system and restoration of the Mayor’s Gardens, accompanied by extensive tree and flower planting.

“I have managed to champion the greening of the city and I will take it forward,” she added.

The contest in Masaka is set to be competitive, with NUP, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), and independent candidates all in the fray.

NRM flag bearer Fredrick Ddembe Kipapaali promised to bridge the gap between the central government and Masaka, ensuring residents benefit from state programs.

“I will make sure that the dwellers benefit in all government programs. Among other issues, I will work on implementing the NRM manifesto fully when elected city mayor,” Kipapaali said.

Former Masaka City Mayor Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo, contesting as an independent, criticised current city management and pledged to focus on service delivery rather than partisan politics.

“I decided to contest as independent because almost all our opposition parties are stuck with internal bickering, and I hope I can work with anyone to develop the city. What joins us is service delivery rather than our political parties,” he said.

Tensions emerged in Nyendo/Mukungwe Municipality, where some NUP nominees raised concerns over nomination irregularities.

Esther Mutesi, vying for Nyendo Ward, claimed the deputy mayor had been nominated for her position before her arrival at EC offices.

“What I want is justice. I am not ready to contest on another party’s ticket or as an independent. I ask the NUP top leadership to intervene,” Mutesi said.

Ronald Kasekende, who secured the NUP ticket for Nyendo/Mukungwe Municipality mayoral seat, also accused the party registrar of obstructing his nomination by refusing to stamp his documents.

The EC said it expects the nomination process to continue smoothly as aspiring leaders across Uganda formalize their bids for local government positions ahead of next year’s general elections.