Masaka-Mbarara road accident death toll rises to 15

One more person has died from wounds as a result of a Thursday morning motor accident at Kassijagirwa Village near Gaz Filling Station on the outskirts of Masaka City in central Uganda.

This brings the death toll to 15 in the accident which involved a trailer and a commuter taxi.

Police said the vehicles collided when a trailer Reg. No.T433BDY/T877DWZ attempted to overtake a Mbarara bound bus, forcing the driver of the trailer to ram into an oncoming taxi Reg. No. UBE99C.

Both the bus and trailer were travelling from Kampala. All the 14 people who died on spot were travelling in the taxi which was coming from Mateete, Sembabule District.

According to Masaka regional police spokesperson Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the 15th - deceased person identified as Lydia Nakabuubi is one of the two survivors who had been hospitalized at Masaka regional referral hospital.

He said Nakabuubi died last night. She was a relative to Andrew Musasizi who also died in the same accident on Thursday.

“The medical team at Masaka hospital tried their best to save her life. Unfortunately, she passed on last night and relatives are making preparations for her burial,” he said.

Nakabuubi’s family is among the two families that lost more than one person in the fatal accident.

Ms Mayimuna Nankya,70, a resident of Kasambya Village ,Sembabule District died on spot together with her two granddaughters –Shadia Nakalule ,18 and Mayimuna Nakitto ,21, on Thursday morning.

Police have since managed to identify 13 of the 15 dead persons amid hopes that relatives of the other two unclaimed bodies show up at Masaka City.

He said the unidentified driver of the trailer is still undergoing treatment at Masaka Regional Referral hospital.

