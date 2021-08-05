Masaka mourns former Diocesan Vicar General

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

The faithful in Masaka Diocese are mourning the death of their former Vicar General, Msgr Joseph Kato Ssempungu.

The Rev Father Alex Ssekatawa, the Masaka Diocesan archivist and researcher, yesterday confirmed that Msgr Ssempungu died on Monday morning.

Sources from the diocese who requested anonymity to speak freely said the man of God slipped and fell in a bathroom, damaging his skull, before breathing his last.

Meanwhile, many people in the diocese have eulogised the deceased as a kind man who was passionate and dedicated to serving God.

“His mercy was exercised beyond religion. He addressed everyone as brother and sister and extended a helping hand to whoever reached out to him,” the Rev Fr Ssekatawa said.

He added: “We shall miss his love and care because on many occasions, if you asked him to bail you out with any amount of money, he would respond positively.”

The Rev Fr John Baptist Kikomeko, a priest at Kitovu Bishops House, said the deceased related so much with the young generation and always preached love.

“He was too prayerful and could hardly miss any prayer sessions even while on his sick bed,” he said.

A statement from the Masaka Diocesan Bishop Severus Jjumba indicates that the deceased priest will be buried at Bukalasa cemetery tomorrow.

About Msgr Ssempungu

Msgr Ssempungu was born on August 31, 1952 to Heremenegildo Ggombya and Eularia Nakanwagi of Kyakonda Village, Biikira Parish in Kyotera District.

He was baptised on September 1, 1952 and confirmed into the Catholic religion on November 5, 1962.

In 1961, Msgr Ssempungu joined St Augustine’s Primary School, Biikira in then Rakai District.

In 1968, he joined Kabuwoko Roman Catholic for his Senior One and later went to St Joseph’s Villa Maria from 1969 to 1971, where he attained his Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE). He later proceeded to Katigondo National Seminary from 1972 to 1974 where he studied Philosophy.

From 1974 to 1978, he enrolled for Theology studies at Ggaba National Seminary.

Msgr Ssempungu became a Deacon on April 7, 1977 at Kitovu Cathedral and was ordained into Priesthood on May 7, 1978.

In 1978, he was appointed as the curex and later assigned as the Private secretary to Bishop Msgr Adrian Kivumbi Ddungu.